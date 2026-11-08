Remediate a finding
Starts a Remediation run for a finding, as Remediate in Hacktron does. A Hacktron agent writes a fix. Your organisation’s Remediation pull requests setting decides whether it opens a pull or merge request or keeps the fix in Hacktron. With Ask every time, runs started through the API open a pull request. Use the finding’s UUID or display id. You need the member role or above.
Only one run per finding goes at a time.
started is
false when Hacktron returns the finding’s latest run instead of starting another: one in progress, one with an open fix pull request, one with a fix ready in Hacktron, or one that ended without a fix. A new run starts only when the finding has none, or its latest failed or had its pull request closed.
The run is charged to the organisation’s automation credits. When the organisation has run out, the API returns
403 Forbidden. Check the balance with
GET /credits/automation.
Follow the run with
GET /findings/{id}/remediation until
pr_url is set or
status is
fix_ready or another final state.
Request
POST /findings/{id}/remediate
Send an API key with the
write scope in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
id
string, required
|Finding UUID or display id (KEY-FD-NUMBER, e.g. HAC-FD-1104).
Responses
201 Created
|Field
|Description
id
string (uuid), required
|Run id.
finding_uuid
string (uuid), required
|Finding the run fixes.
status
string, required
dispatched while the fix is generated;
pr_created when its pull request is open;
fix_ready when the fix is ready in Hacktron without a pull request;
no_fix,
false_positive,
failed, or
stopped_cap_exceeded when the run ends without a fix;
pr_closed when the finding was fixed some other way.
pr_url
string, required, nullable
|The fix pull request, once it is open.
failure_reason
string, required, nullable
|Why the run failed or found no fix.
created_at
string, required
|When the run started.
url
string, required
|The run in Hacktron.
started
boolean, required
|False when the finding’s latest run is returned instead of starting another: one in progress, one with an open fix pull request, one with a fix ready in Hacktron, or one that ended without a fix (no_fix, false_positive, stopped_cap_exceeded). A new run starts only when the finding has none or its latest failed or had its pull request closed.