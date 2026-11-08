Starts a Remediation run for a finding, as Remediate in Hacktron does. A Hacktron agent writes a fix. Your organisation’s Remediation pull requests setting decides whether it opens a pull or merge request or keeps the fix in Hacktron. With Ask every time, runs started through the API open a pull request. Use the finding’s UUID or display id. You need the member role or above.

Only one run per finding goes at a time. started is false when Hacktron returns the finding’s latest run instead of starting another: one in progress, one with an open fix pull request, one with a fix ready in Hacktron, or one that ended without a fix. A new run starts only when the finding has none, or its latest failed or had its pull request closed.

The run is charged to the organisation’s automation credits. When the organisation has run out, the API returns 403 Forbidden . Check the balance with GET /credits/automation .

Follow the run with GET /findings/{id}/remediation until pr_url is set or status is fix_ready or another final state.

Request

POST /findings/{id}/remediate

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Request curl -X POST "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/findings/HAC-FD-1104/remediate" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" Response 201 Created { "id" : "0d9e8f7a-6b5c-4d3e-9f2a-1b0c9d8e7f6a" , "finding_uuid" : "7c6b5a49-3827-4615-a4b3-c2d1e0f9a8b7" , "status" : "dispatched" , "pr_url" : null , "failure_reason" : null , "created_at" : "2026-11-08T10:30:00.000Z" , "url" : "https://app.hacktron.ai/acme/automations/runs/0d9e8f7a-6b5c-4d3e-9f2a-1b0c9d8e7f6a" , "started" : true }

Path parameters

Parameter Description id

string, required Finding UUID or display id (KEY-FD-NUMBER, e.g. HAC-FD-1104).

Responses

201 Created