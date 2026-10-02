List applications
Returns the organisation’s applications, the named groups of repositories that share one application threat model. Each comes with its repositories, its repository and finding counts, and
threat_model_updated_at, the last time one of its repositories’ threat models changed.
The other application endpoints take an application’s
id or its
slug.
Request
GET /applications
Send an API key with the
read scope in the
X-Api-Key header.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
applications
array of object, required
applications[].
string, required
applications[].
string, required
applications[].
string, required
applications[].
string, required
applications[].
array of string, required
applications[].
string, required, nullable
applications[].
string (date-time), required
applications[].
string (date-time), required
applications[].
array of object
applications[].repos[].
string, required
applications[].repos[].
string, required
applications[].repos[].
string, required, nullable
applications[].repos[].
string (date-time), required
applications[].
number
applications[].
number
applications[].
string, nullable
|ISO timestamp of the most recently updated threat_model.md across the application’s repos, or null if none have one. The list endpoint orders applications by this (most recent first; applications without a threat model last).
total
number, required