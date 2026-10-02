Returns the organisation’s applications, the named groups of repositories that share one application threat model. Each comes with its repositories, its repository and finding counts, and threat_model_updated_at , the last time one of its repositories’ threat models changed.

The other application endpoints take an application’s id or its slug .

Request

GET /applications

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Request curl "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/applications" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" Response 200 OK { "applications" : [ { "id" : "8d3c5f7e-2b1a-4c9d-9e6f-0a1b2c3d4e5f" , "organization_id" : "f336d0bc-b841-465b-8045-024475c079dd" , "slug" : "payments" , "name" : "Payments" , "tags" : [] , "created_by" : "3fa85f64-5717-4562-b3fc-2c963f66afa6" , "created_at" : "2026-10-02T09:14:00.000Z" , "updated_at" : "2026-10-02T09:14:00.000Z" , "repos" : [ { "application_id" : "8d3c5f7e-2b1a-4c9d-9e6f-0a1b2c3d4e5f" , "repo_url" : "https://github.com/acme/api" , "added_by" : "3fa85f64-5717-4562-b3fc-2c963f66afa6" , "added_at" : "2026-10-02T09:14:00.000Z" } ] , "repo_count" : 1 , "finding_count" : 14 , "threat_model_updated_at" : "2026-11-03T16:40:12.000Z" } ] , "total" : 1 }

Responses

200 OK