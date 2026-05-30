Get scan status
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Get scan status
Returns a minimal payload with the scan’s current status. Use it for polling, since the response leaves out the findings summary that
GET /scans/{id} computes.
Recommended polling
A poll interval of 10 to 30 seconds is enough. Pentests take minutes to complete, so tighter polling tells you nothing new and uses up your rate limit quota.
Stop polling when
status reaches a terminal value:
completed,
failed,
stopped,
cancelled, or
skipped.
Request
GET /scans/{id}/status
Send an API key
with the
read scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
id
string, required
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
|
id
string, required
|
task_id
string, required
|
status
string, required
|One of
pending,
running,
completed,
failed,
stopped,
cancelled,
skipped,
pending_verification,
pending_triage,
draft,
estimating, or
estimated.
|
created_at
string, required
|
updated_at
string, required