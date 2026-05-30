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Get scan status

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Returns a minimal payload with the scan’s current status. Use it for polling, since the response leaves out the findings summary that GET /scans/{id} computes.

A poll interval of 10 to 30 seconds is enough. Pentests take minutes to complete, so tighter polling tells you nothing new and uses up your rate limit quota.

Stop polling when status reaches a terminal value: completed, failed, stopped, cancelled, or skipped.

Request

GET /scans/{id}/status

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Path parameters

Parameter Description
id
string, required

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
id
string, required
task_id
string, required
status
string, required 		One of pending, running, completed, failed, stopped, cancelled, skipped, pending_verification, pending_triage, draft, estimating, or estimated.
created_at
string, required
updated_at
string, required
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