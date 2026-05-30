Get scan status

Returns a minimal payload with the scan’s current status. Use it for polling, since the response leaves out the findings summary that GET /scans/{id} computes.

Recommended polling

A poll interval of 10 to 30 seconds is enough. Pentests take minutes to complete, so tighter polling tells you nothing new and uses up your rate limit quota.

Stop polling when status reaches a terminal value: completed , failed , stopped , cancelled , or skipped .

Request

GET /scans/{id}/status