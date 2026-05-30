Pagination, filtering, and sorting

The list endpoints in the Hacktron REST API share one set of query parameters for pagination, sorting, and filtering.

Pagination

Most list endpoints use page-based pagination:

Parameter Type Default Max Description page integer 1 Page number, starting at 1. limit integer 15 100 Number of items per page.

The response repeats the current page and limit , and adds total , which you can use to build pagination controls or to keep requesting pages until there are none left:

1 { 2 "data" : [ /* items for this page */ ] , 3 "total" : 284 , 4 "page" : 2 , 5 "limit" : 50 6 }

To go through every page:

Terminal window page = 1 while : ; do curl -s "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/findings?page=$page&limit=100" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" # ... extract data, break when (page * limit) >= total page = $(( page + 1 )) done

Note Cost estimations use offset-based pagination instead, with limit (default 50 , max 100 ) and offset (default 0 ). The List cost estimations page says so too.

Sorting

Endpoints that sort take two parameters:

Parameter Type Description sort_by enum The field to sort by. Valid values depend on the endpoint. sort_order enum ASC or DESC . Defaults to DESC .

Each list endpoint documents its sort_by values. For example:

List scans sorts by created_at , updated_at , or status .

List findings sorts by found_at , updated_at , or severity .

Without sort_by , the endpoint uses its own default, which its page gives.

Filtering

Filters are extra query parameters. Each list endpoint documents the filters it supports, and they follow the patterns below.

Enum filters

An enum filter takes the canonical value in lower snake case and returns only the records that match it:

# Only critical findings GET /findings?severity=critical # Only scans that have finished successfully GET /scans?status=completed

Scoped filters

Some filters limit the results to one related resource:

# Findings for a specific scan GET /findings?scan_id=123e4567-e89b-12d3-a456-426614174000

A scoped filter checks that the resource it names belongs to your organisation. If the resource doesn’t exist or the key can’t see it, the endpoint returns 404 .

Combining filters

Several filters combine with AND:

GET /findings?severity=high&state=open&scan_id=...

There is no OR operator. To get a union, call the endpoint once for each set of filters and merge the results in your client.

Example

Fetch the 25 open high-severity findings that were updated most recently: