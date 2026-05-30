Pagination, filtering, and sorting
Copy page
Pagination, filtering, and sorting
The list endpoints in the Hacktron REST API share one set of query parameters for pagination, sorting, and filtering.
Pagination
Most list endpoints use page-based pagination:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Max
|Description
|
page
|integer
|
1
|Page number, starting at 1.
|
limit
|integer
|
15
|
100
|Number of items per page.
The response repeats the current
page and
limit, and adds
total, which you can use to build pagination controls or to keep requesting pages until there are none left:
To go through every page:
Note
Cost estimations use offset-based pagination instead, with
limit (default
50, max
100) and
offset (default
0). The List cost estimations page says so too.
Sorting
Endpoints that sort take two parameters:
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|
sort_by
|enum
|The field to sort by. Valid values depend on the endpoint.
|
sort_order
|enum
|
ASC or
DESC. Defaults to
DESC.
Each list endpoint documents its
sort_by values. For example:
List scans sorts by
created_at,
updated_at, or
status.
List findings sorts by
found_at,
updated_at, or
severity.
Without
sort_by, the endpoint uses its own default, which its page gives.
Filtering
Filters are extra query parameters. Each list endpoint documents the filters it supports, and they follow the patterns below.
Enum filters
An enum filter takes the canonical value in lower snake case and returns only the records that match it:
Scoped filters
Some filters limit the results to one related resource:
A scoped filter checks that the resource it names belongs to your organisation. If the resource doesn’t exist or the key can’t see it, the endpoint returns
404.
Combining filters
Several filters combine with AND:
There is no OR operator. To get a union, call the endpoint once for each set of filters and merge the results in your client.
Example
Fetch the 25 open high-severity findings that were updated most recently: