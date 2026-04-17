Logo

Security for the age of AI-powered threats.

Hacktron gives you the offensive security capability to find and fix exploitable vulnerabilities before attackers do.

Book a demoStart for free
Protecting
  • Perplexity
  • Supabase
  • Vercel
  • Yoto
  • Gumroad
  • Rocket.Chat
  • OtterSec
  • Zellify
  • Ares
  • Mobbin
  • hackajob
  • Antares
  • Krisp

Know what can be exploited.

Across your organisation, on every pull request, or within an application.

  1. Hacktron RedOrganisation-wide continuous red teaming
  2. Hacktron ReviewReview every code change beyond the diff
  3. Hacktron WhiteboxPentest a defined application in depth
HACKTRON RED

Your most persistent adversary should work for you.

ATTACK SURFACE1,284 ASSETSEXTERNAL412 ASSETSSAAS & CI188 ASSETSCLOUD463 ASSETSINTERNAL221 ASSETSwwwvpncareersoktagithubslackeks-prodcloudfrontrds-replicaauth-svcbillingkafkaPENTEST SCOPEPROD DATABASEPATH CLOSED AND RETESTED

Hacktron Red is continuous red teaming for your whole organisation. It maps what attackers can see, tests new assets and suspected weaknesses as they appear, and chains confirmed vulnerabilities into validated attack paths.

You get proof of how your company could be compromised, then help with closing the path.

  • New assets tested as they appear
  • Evidence for every step of the chain
  • Root-cause recommendations, verified by retest
Book a callLearn More
HACKTRON REVIEW

Catch exploitable vulnerabilities before they merge.

Hacktron Review analyses every code change with full-codebase context and validates findings for relevance and exploitability before reporting them.

Developers get inline evidence and fix guidance directly in their code-review workflow—without being flooded with noise.

  • Full-codebase context and call graphs
  • Exploit validation before reporting
  • Inline evidence and fix guidance
Start for freeBook a demo
HACKTRON WHITEBOX

Full white-box pentests. At machine speed.

Launch a full-scope assessment in minutes. Threat modeling, taint tracing through critical paths, dynamic exploit-driven validation — and an audit-ready report for SOC 2 or ISO 27001 in hours, not weeks.

Start pentestSee a sample
Unified security

One security engine. All your repositories.

Hacktron supports the Git platform your team already uses.

HacktronSecurity engine
CUSTOMERS

Securing the teams building tomorrow.

When you’re building the future, you don’t get second chances. Hear from the world’s most ambitious teams solving security with Hacktron.

  • Krisp

    “Hacktron focuses on real, exploitable security issues with clear impact and remediation guidance.”

    Davit KarapetyanStaff Product Security Engineer

    300+

    findings triaged in a single week

    Read the story
  • Rocket.Chat

    “We're now able to scale security scanning across all of our PRs.”

    Julio AraujoDirector of Security

    1-2 minutes

    on average to review a PR for security issues

    Read the story
  • hackajob

    “Hacktron surfaces more than a manual pass realistically can, and it runs on every PR.”

    Dragos DimitriuIT Support & Compliance Officer

    81.1%

    of triaged findings were actionable

    Read the story
All stories

Built by people who break things for a living.

Our research into the systems we’ve broken, and the coverage it’s earned.

All coverage
Hacking OpenAI

ResearchCovered by the WSJ, FT and the Washington Post

Hacking OpenAI

A heap overflow and an SSO misconfiguration, chained to compromise OpenAI’s internal repositories.

Read the research

Pricing

Pro Plan

From$40/ developer / mo.

For small teams securing their development workflow.

Start 14-Day Free TrialFree for Open Source

No credit card required

Includes

50 PRs (unlimited scans per PR) per developer, $1 per additional PR

Auto-triage & autofix to verify findings and prepare tested fixes

Self-improving threat models based on triage feedback

GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps integrations

Enterprise

Custom pricing

For engineering orgs that need security embedded at scale.

Contact Us
Everything in Pro Plan, plus

Enterprise-grade modules with custom rule configuration per repo

Custom integrations with your existing security toolchain

SSO, audit logs, and role-based access controls

24/7 priority support with a dedicated account team

See it in action

Don’t wait for proof of an attack before taking action.

Put Hacktron to work across your organisation-wide attack surface, every pull request, and individual applications.

Book a demoStart for free