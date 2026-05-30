Start a pentest
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Start a pentest
Starts a pentest draft that has a completed estimate. The confirmed credits are deducted when the pentest starts. Only organisation admins can call it.
Set
expected_creditsto the estimate’s
total_credits, plus
triage_fee_creditsif triage is required or you set
triage_enabled. If the current cost differs from this total, the endpoint returns
409without spending credits. If the organisation has insufficient credits, it returns
402.
Every login target needs a login check that passed within the last hour. Run the checks with
POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks.
After it starts, follow the pentest with
GET /scans/{id}/status using the same
scan_id, read its results with
GET /scans/{id}/findings, or stop it with
POST /scans/{id}/stop.
Request
POST /pentests/{id}/start
Send an API key
with the
write scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
id
string, required
Body
A required
application/json body.
|Field
|Description
|
expected_credits
integer, required
|The total the user confirmed: the estimate's total_credits, plus triage_fee_credits when triage is required or opted in. At least 1.
|
triage_enabled
boolean
|Opt in to human triage of findings when it is not already required.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
|
scan_id
string (uuid), required
|Stable pentest id; task_id changes when it starts.
|
status
string, required
|One of
pending,
running,
completed,
failed,
stopped,
cancelled,
skipped,
pending_verification,
pending_triage,
draft,
estimating, or
estimated.
|
repos
array of object, required
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use
*.md to drop a file type.
|
repos[].
string
|One of
connected,
public, or
upload.
|
repos[].
string, read-only
|Resolved by the server at scan start; ignored on input. One of
github,
gitlab,
bitbucket, or
azure.
|
repos[].
string
|Repository URL.
|
repos[].
string
|Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
|
repos[].
string
|How
branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of
branch,
tag, or
sha.
|
repos[].
string
|Scan archive ID.
|
repos[].
number
|GitHub App installation ID (connected repos only).
|
target_urls
array of string, required
|
login_targets
array of object, required
|
login_targets[].
string, required
|
login_targets[].
string, required
|Whether Hacktron could sign in with the login the site has now. A pass lasts an hour, and changing the site or login makes it unverified. One of
unverified,
pending,
running,
succeeded,
failed,
cancelled, or
expired.
|
login_targets[].
string, required, nullable
|Why the check failed, without credentials.
|
custom_context
string, required, nullable
|
application_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
|
cost_estimation_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
|
triage_enabled
boolean, required, nullable
|
credits_used
number, required, nullable
400 Bad Request
A login target has no passing login check from the last hour.
402 Payment Required
Insufficient credits.
409 Conflict
expected_credits no longer matches the total; read the estimate again and confirm the new total.