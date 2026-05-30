Start a pentest

Starts a pentest draft that has a completed estimate. The confirmed credits are deducted when the pentest starts. Only organisation admins can call it.

Set expected_credits to the estimate’s total_credits , plus triage_fee_credits if triage is required or you set triage_enabled . If the current cost differs from this total, the endpoint returns 409 without spending credits. If the organisation has insufficient credits, it returns 402 .

Every login target needs a login check that passed within the last hour. Run the checks with POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks .

After it starts, follow the pentest with GET /scans/{id}/status using the same scan_id , read its results with GET /scans/{id}/findings , or stop it with POST /scans/{id}/stop .

Request

POST /pentests/{id}/start