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Start a pentest

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Starts a pentest draft that has a completed estimate. The confirmed credits are deducted when the pentest starts. Only organisation admins can call it.

  • Set expected_credits to the estimate’s total_credits, plus triage_fee_credits if triage is required or you set triage_enabled. If the current cost differs from this total, the endpoint returns 409 without spending credits. If the organisation has insufficient credits, it returns 402.

  • Every login target needs a login check that passed within the last hour. Run the checks with POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks.

After it starts, follow the pentest with GET /scans/{id}/status using the same scan_id, read its results with GET /scans/{id}/findings, or stop it with POST /scans/{id}/stop.

Request

POST /pentests/{id}/start

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Path parameters

Parameter Description
id
string, required

Body

A required application/json body.

Field Description
expected_credits
integer, required 		The total the user confirmed: the estimate's total_credits, plus triage_fee_credits when triage is required or opted in. At least 1.
triage_enabled
boolean 		Opt in to human triage of findings when it is not already required.

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
scan_id
string (uuid), required 		Stable pentest id; task_id changes when it starts.
status
string, required 		One of pending, running, completed, failed, stopped, cancelled, skipped, pending_verification, pending_triage, draft, estimating, or estimated.
repos
array of object, required
repos[].include_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
repos[].exclude_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use *.md to drop a file type.
repos[].source
string 		One of connected, public, or upload.
repos[].provider
string, read-only 		Resolved by the server at scan start; ignored on input. One of github, gitlab, bitbucket, or azure.
repos[].url
string 		Repository URL.
repos[].branch
string 		Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
repos[].ref_type
string 		How branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of branch, tag, or sha.
repos[].archive_id
string 		Scan archive ID.
repos[].github_installation_id
number 		GitHub App installation ID (connected repos only).
target_urls
array of string, required
login_targets
array of object, required
login_targets[].site
string, required
login_targets[].login_check
string, required 		Whether Hacktron could sign in with the login the site has now. A pass lasts an hour, and changing the site or login makes it unverified. One of unverified, pending, running, succeeded, failed, cancelled, or expired.
login_targets[].failure_reason
string, required, nullable 		Why the check failed, without credentials.
custom_context
string, required, nullable
application_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
cost_estimation_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
triage_enabled
boolean, required, nullable
credits_used
number, required, nullable

400 Bad Request

A login target has no passing login check from the last hour.

402 Payment Required

Insufficient credits.

409 Conflict

expected_credits no longer matches the total; read the estimate again and confirm the new total.
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