MCP
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MCP
Hacktron’s MCP server is at
https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp. Choose your client and copy its configuration. You sign in to Hacktron in the browser, so no API key is required.
Connect your client
Run this in a terminal:
Then authenticate the connection:
Start Claude Code in your project.
Type
/mcp, select
hacktron, and choose Authenticate.
Complete the Hacktron sign-in in the browser.
To use an API key instead, create an organisation API key with the authentication guide. Grant
read and
write access if your assistant should triage findings.
Run this in a terminal:
Warning
An API key is a long-lived secret. Store it in your client’s secret settings, never commit it to source control, and grant the narrowest scope your workflow needs.
Add the server to Claude Desktop’s configuration:
Restart Claude Desktop to apply the change.
The first time Claude Desktop connects to Hacktron, complete the Hacktron sign-in in the browser. If the prompt doesn’t appear, open Claude Desktop’s MCP server settings and reconnect
hacktron.
To use an API key instead, create an organisation API key with the authentication guide. Grant
read and
write access if your assistant should triage findings.
Warning
An API key is a long-lived secret. Store it in your client’s secret settings, never commit it to source control, and grant the narrowest scope your workflow needs.
Add the server to Cursor’s configuration:
After saving, reload Cursor: press
Cmd+Shift+P and choose Reload Window.
When Cursor asks you to authenticate
hacktron, complete the Hacktron sign-in in the browser. You can also open Cursor’s MCP settings, select
hacktron, and start authentication from there.
To use an API key instead, create an organisation API key with the authentication guide. Grant
read and
write access if your assistant should triage findings.
Warning
An API key is a long-lived secret. Store it in your client’s secret settings, never commit it to source control, and grant the narrowest scope your workflow needs.
Run this in a terminal:
Then authenticate the connection:
Complete the Hacktron sign-in in the browser. In an interactive Codex session, type
/mcp to check the server’s connection and authentication status.
To use an API key instead, create an organisation API key with the authentication guide. Grant
read and
write access if your assistant should triage findings.
Add the key to your shell profile,
~/.zshrc or
~/.bashrc:
Then register the server:
Warning
An API key is a long-lived secret. Store it in your client’s secret settings, never commit it to source control, and grant the narrowest scope your workflow needs.
Add the server to Antigravity’s configuration:
Click Refresh in the MCP Servers panel to apply the change.
Select
hacktron in the MCP Servers panel and complete the Hacktron sign-in in the browser when asked.
Tools
These tools let your AI assistant work with Hacktron. Each one has a REST API endpoint with the same operation and the same permission requirements.
Viewers can read scans and findings. Members can update findings and prepare pentests. Starting a pentest or changing the Review settings needs an organisation admin.
Scans and findings
|Tool
|Description
|
list_scans
GET /scans
|List scans with their finding counts by severity
|
get_scan
GET /scans/{id}
|Get the details of a scan
|
export_findings
GET /scans/{id}/findings/export
|Export a scan’s findings as JSON, CSV, or SARIF
|
stop_scan
POST /scans/{id}/stop
|Stop a running scan or pentest
|
list_findings
GET /findings
|List findings across your organisation
|
count_findings
GET /findings/counts
|Count findings by severity, state, and repository
|
get_finding
GET /findings/{id}
|Get the details of a finding
|
update_finding
PATCH /findings/{id}
|Change a finding’s state or severity
|
add_finding_comment
POST /findings/{id}/comments
|Post a comment on a finding
Whitebox
|Tool
|Description
|
list_repositories
GET /repos
|List the connected repositories
|
request_archive_upload
POST /archives/uploads
|Get a URL to upload a code archive to
|
create_pentest_draft
POST /pentests
|Create a draft with code and optional live sites
|
update_pentest_draft
PATCH /pentests/{id}
|Change a pentest that hasn’t started
|
verify_pentest_login
POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks
|Check that Hacktron can sign in to each site
|
estimate_pentest
POST /pentests/{id}/estimate
|Estimate a draft pentest’s credit cost
|
get_cost_estimation
GET /cost-estimations/{id}
|Get a pentest’s cost estimate
|
get_credit_balance
GET /credits
|Read your organisation’s Whitebox credit balance
|
start_pentest
POST /pentests/{id}/start
|Start a pentest and spend its credits (admins only)
|
discard_pentest_draft
DELETE /pentests/{id}
|Delete a pentest that hasn’t started
Review
|Tool
|Description
|
get_pr_review_settings
GET /pr-review-settings
|Read your organisation’s PR review settings
|
update_pr_review_settings
PATCH /pr-review-settings
|Change the review comments, the check’s severity threshold, and the filters (admins only)
|
set_pr_reviews
POST /repos/pr-reviews
|Turn PR reviews on or off for repositories (admins only)
Warning
For signed-in testing, your assistant sends the login details to Hacktron, which stores them encrypted. Anything you type in the conversation also goes to your assistant’s model provider. Use dedicated test credentials.
Related
When you create an API key, you choose its access scopes. The REST API offers these operations to your own scripts and applications too.