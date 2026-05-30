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Hacktron Sign in [S]

MCP

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Hacktron’s MCP server is at https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp. Choose your client and copy its configuration. You sign in to Hacktron in the browser, so no API key is required.

Connect your client

Run this in a terminal:

Terminal window
claude mcp add --transport http hacktron https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp

Then authenticate the connection:

  1. Start Claude Code in your project.

  2. Type /mcp, select hacktron, and choose Authenticate.

  3. Complete the Hacktron sign-in in the browser.

To use an API key instead, create an organisation API key with the authentication guide. Grant read and write access if your assistant should triage findings.

Run this in a terminal:

Terminal window
claude mcp add --transport http hacktron https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp --header "Authorization: Bearer hacktron_your_key_here"

Warning

An API key is a long-lived secret. Store it in your client’s secret settings, never commit it to source control, and grant the narrowest scope your workflow needs.

Add the server to Claude Desktop’s configuration:

~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "hacktron": {
      "command": "npx",
      "args": ["-y", "mcp-remote", "https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp"]
    }
  }
}

Restart Claude Desktop to apply the change.

The first time Claude Desktop connects to Hacktron, complete the Hacktron sign-in in the browser. If the prompt doesn’t appear, open Claude Desktop’s MCP server settings and reconnect hacktron.

To use an API key instead, create an organisation API key with the authentication guide. Grant read and write access if your assistant should triage findings.

~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "hacktron": {
      "command": "npx",
      "args": ["-y", "mcp-remote", "https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp", "--header", "Authorization: Bearer hacktron_your_key_here"]
    }
  }
}

Warning

An API key is a long-lived secret. Store it in your client’s secret settings, never commit it to source control, and grant the narrowest scope your workflow needs.

Add the server to Cursor’s configuration:

~/.cursor/mcp.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "hacktron": {
      "url": "https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp"
    }
  }
}

After saving, reload Cursor: press Cmd+Shift+P and choose Reload Window.

When Cursor asks you to authenticate hacktron, complete the Hacktron sign-in in the browser. You can also open Cursor’s MCP settings, select hacktron, and start authentication from there.

To use an API key instead, create an organisation API key with the authentication guide. Grant read and write access if your assistant should triage findings.

~/.cursor/mcp.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "hacktron": {
      "url": "https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp",
      "headers": {
        "Authorization": "Bearer hacktron_your_key_here"
      }
    }
  }
}

Warning

An API key is a long-lived secret. Store it in your client’s secret settings, never commit it to source control, and grant the narrowest scope your workflow needs.

Run this in a terminal:

Terminal window
codex mcp add hacktron --url https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp

Then authenticate the connection:

Terminal window
codex mcp login hacktron

Complete the Hacktron sign-in in the browser. In an interactive Codex session, type /mcp to check the server’s connection and authentication status.

To use an API key instead, create an organisation API key with the authentication guide. Grant read and write access if your assistant should triage findings.

Add the key to your shell profile, ~/.zshrc or ~/.bashrc:

Terminal window
export HACKTRON_API_KEY=hacktron_your_key_here

Then register the server:

Terminal window
codex mcp add hacktron --url https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp --bearer-token-env-var HACKTRON_API_KEY

Warning

An API key is a long-lived secret. Store it in your client’s secret settings, never commit it to source control, and grant the narrowest scope your workflow needs.

Add the server to Antigravity’s configuration:

~/.gemini/config/mcp_config.json
{
  "mcpServers": {
    "hacktron": {
      "serverUrl": "https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp"
    }
  }
}

Click Refresh in the MCP Servers panel to apply the change.

Select hacktron in the MCP Servers panel and complete the Hacktron sign-in in the browser when asked.

Tools

These tools let your AI assistant work with Hacktron. Each one has a REST API endpoint with the same operation and the same permission requirements.

Viewers can read scans and findings. Members can update findings and prepare pentests. Starting a pentest or changing the Review settings needs an organisation admin.

Scans and findings

Tool Description
list_scans
GET /scans		 List scans with their finding counts by severity
get_scan
GET /scans/{id}		 Get the details of a scan
export_findings
GET /scans/{id}/findings/export		 Export a scan’s findings as JSON, CSV, or SARIF
stop_scan
POST /scans/{id}/stop		 Stop a running scan or pentest
list_findings
GET /findings		 List findings across your organisation
count_findings
GET /findings/counts		 Count findings by severity, state, and repository
get_finding
GET /findings/{id}		 Get the details of a finding
update_finding
PATCH /findings/{id}		 Change a finding’s state or severity
add_finding_comment
POST /findings/{id}/comments		 Post a comment on a finding

Whitebox

Tool Description
list_repositories
GET /repos		 List the connected repositories
request_archive_upload
POST /archives/uploads		 Get a URL to upload a code archive to
create_pentest_draft
POST /pentests		 Create a draft with code and optional live sites
update_pentest_draft
PATCH /pentests/{id}		 Change a pentest that hasn’t started
verify_pentest_login
POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks		 Check that Hacktron can sign in to each site
estimate_pentest
POST /pentests/{id}/estimate		 Estimate a draft pentest’s credit cost
get_cost_estimation
GET /cost-estimations/{id}		 Get a pentest’s cost estimate
get_credit_balance
GET /credits		 Read your organisation’s Whitebox credit balance
start_pentest
POST /pentests/{id}/start		 Start a pentest and spend its credits (admins only)
discard_pentest_draft
DELETE /pentests/{id}		 Delete a pentest that hasn’t started

Review

Tool Description
get_pr_review_settings
GET /pr-review-settings		 Read your organisation’s PR review settings
update_pr_review_settings
PATCH /pr-review-settings		 Change the review comments, the check’s severity threshold, and the filters (admins only)
set_pr_reviews
POST /repos/pr-reviews		 Turn PR reviews on or off for repositories (admins only)

Warning

For signed-in testing, your assistant sends the login details to Hacktron, which stores them encrypted. Anything you type in the conversation also goes to your assistant’s model provider. Use dedicated test credentials.

When you create an API key, you choose its access scopes. The REST API offers these operations to your own scripts and applications too.

Authentication API overview
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