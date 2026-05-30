Hacktron’s MCP server is at https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp . Choose your client and copy its configuration. You sign in to Hacktron in the browser, so no API key is required.

Claude Code Run this in a terminal: Terminal window claude mcp add --transport http hacktron https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp Then authenticate the connection: Start Claude Code in your project. Type /mcp , select hacktron , and choose Authenticate. Complete the Hacktron sign-in in the browser. To use an API key instead, create an organisation API key with the authentication guide. Grant read and write access if your assistant should triage findings. Run this in a terminal: Terminal window claude mcp add --transport http hacktron https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp --header "Authorization: Bearer hacktron_your_key_here" Warning An API key is a long-lived secret. Store it in your client’s secret settings, never commit it to source control, and grant the narrowest scope your workflow needs.

Claude Desktop Add the server to Claude Desktop’s configuration: ~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json 1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "hacktron" : { 4 "command" : "npx" , 5 "args" : [ "-y" , "mcp-remote" , "https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp" ] 6 } 7 } 8 } Restart Claude Desktop to apply the change. The first time Claude Desktop connects to Hacktron, complete the Hacktron sign-in in the browser. If the prompt doesn’t appear, open Claude Desktop’s MCP server settings and reconnect hacktron . To use an API key instead, create an organisation API key with the authentication guide. Grant read and write access if your assistant should triage findings. ~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude_desktop_config.json 1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "hacktron" : { 4 "command" : "npx" , 5 "args" : [ "-y" , "mcp-remote" , "https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp" , "--header" , "Authorization: Bearer hacktron_your_key_here" ] 6 } 7 } 8 } Warning An API key is a long-lived secret. Store it in your client’s secret settings, never commit it to source control, and grant the narrowest scope your workflow needs.

Cursor Add the server to Cursor’s configuration: ~/.cursor/mcp.json 1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "hacktron" : { 4 "url" : "https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp" 5 } 6 } 7 } After saving, reload Cursor: press Cmd+Shift+P and choose Reload Window. When Cursor asks you to authenticate hacktron , complete the Hacktron sign-in in the browser. You can also open Cursor’s MCP settings, select hacktron , and start authentication from there. To use an API key instead, create an organisation API key with the authentication guide. Grant read and write access if your assistant should triage findings. ~/.cursor/mcp.json 1 { 2 "mcpServers" : { 3 "hacktron" : { 4 "url" : "https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp" , 5 "headers" : { 6 "Authorization" : "Bearer hacktron_your_key_here" 7 } 8 } 9 } 10 } Warning An API key is a long-lived secret. Store it in your client’s secret settings, never commit it to source control, and grant the narrowest scope your workflow needs.

Codex Run this in a terminal: Terminal window codex mcp add hacktron --url https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp Then authenticate the connection: Terminal window codex mcp login hacktron Complete the Hacktron sign-in in the browser. In an interactive Codex session, type /mcp to check the server’s connection and authentication status. To use an API key instead, create an organisation API key with the authentication guide. Grant read and write access if your assistant should triage findings. Add the key to your shell profile, ~/.zshrc or ~/.bashrc : Terminal window export HACKTRON_API_KEY = hacktron_your_key_here Then register the server: Terminal window codex mcp add hacktron --url https://mcp.hacktron.ai/mcp --bearer-token-env-var HACKTRON_API_KEY Warning An API key is a long-lived secret. Store it in your client’s secret settings, never commit it to source control, and grant the narrowest scope your workflow needs.