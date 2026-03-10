Get a cost estimation
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Get a cost estimation
Returns one cost estimation. While an estimation is pending, poll this endpoint until
status reaches a terminal value (
completed,
partial, or
failed).
Request
GET /cost-estimations/{id}
Send an API key
with the
read scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
id
string, required
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
|
id
string, required
|Estimation UUID.
|
organization_id
string, required
|Organization UUID.
|
user_id
string, required
|User UUID.
|
name
string
|Friendly name for this estimation.
|
task_id
string, required
|Task identifier.
|
status
string, required
|Estimation status. One of
pending,
running,
completed,
partial, or
failed.
|
repos
array of object, required
|Input repositories.
|
repos[].
string
|Source type. One of
connected,
public, or
upload.
|
repos[].
string
|Repository URL.
|
repos[].
string
|Branch name.
|
repos[].
string
|Resolved commit SHA.
|
repos[].
string
|Archive ID (for upload sources).
|
total_credits
number
|Total estimated credits across all repos.
|
repo_results
array of object
|Per-repo estimation results.
|
repo_results[].
string, required
|Repository URL.
|
repo_results[].
string
|Branch name.
|
repo_results[].
string
|Commit SHA.
|
repo_results[].
string, required
|Result status. One of
completed or
failed.
|
repo_results[].
boolean, required
|Whether result was served from cache.
|
repo_results[].
array of object
|Detected applications.
|
repo_results[].
string, required
|Application name.
|
repo_results[].
string, required
|Application root path.
|
repo_results[].
string
|Architecture description.
|
repo_results[].
number
|Estimated credits for this repo.
|
repo_results[].
string
|Error message (when status is failed).
|
repo_results[].
string
|Structured failure reason. One of
unsupported_language or
scope_no_match.
|
repo_results[].
array of string
|Detected unsupported languages among the top languages.
|
repo_results[].
number
|Files that matched the repository's whitebox scope rules, counted on disk before analysis. Absent for unscoped repositories.
|
error
string
|Error message.
|
triage_required
boolean, required
|Whether human triage is mandatory for a scan of this estimation (large app, above the predicted-cost threshold). The customer cannot opt out when true.
|
triage_fee_credits
number, required
|Triage fee in credits (a percentage of the scan base credits) added when triage is enabled.
|
created_at
string (date-time), required
|Timestamp when estimation was created.
|
updated_at
string (date-time), required
|Timestamp when estimation was last updated.