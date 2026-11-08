Add a context document
Saves Markdown, such as a design decision, a product spec, or an accepted risk, as a context document on a repository. Use the repository’s id from
GET /repos.
name holds up to 200 characters and
content up to 200,000. You need the member role or above.
Scans read the document, and the next threat model update folds it into the repository’s threat model. To start that update now, call
POST /repositories/{id}/threat-model/sync.
Request
POST /context-documents
Send an API key with the
write scope in the
X-Api-Key header.
Body
A required
application/json body.
|Field
|Description
repository_id
string (uuid), required
|Id from the repository list.
name
string, required
|Document title.
content
string, required
|Markdown content.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
id
string (uuid), required
name
string, required
kind
string, required
|One of
threat_model,
application_threat_model, or
document.
updated_at
string (date-time), required
readable
boolean, required
|Whether the content is text this API returns; PDFs open in Hacktron.