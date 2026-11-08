Saves Markdown, such as a design decision, a product spec, or an accepted risk, as a context document on a repository. Use the repository’s id from GET /repos . name holds up to 200 characters and content up to 200,000. You need the member role or above.

Scans read the document, and the next threat model update folds it into the repository’s threat model. To start that update now, call POST /repositories/{id}/threat-model/sync .

Request

POST /context-documents

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Request curl -X POST "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/context-documents" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "repository_id": "123e4567-e89b-12d3-a456-426614174000", "name": "Link previews: security decisions", "content": "# Link previews



The preview service fetches only public http and https URLs..." }' Response 200 OK { "id" : "5e6f7a8b-9c0d-4e1f-8a2b-3c4d5e6f7a8b" , "name" : "Link previews: security decisions" , "kind" : "document" , "updated_at" : "2026-11-08T10:12:03.000Z" , "readable" : true }

Body

A required application/json body.

Field Description repository_id

string (uuid), required Id from the repository list. name

string, required Document title. content

string, required Markdown content.

Responses

200 OK