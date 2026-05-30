A Whitebox pentest is a deep, scoped assessment that goes beyond day-to-day pull request review. It uses repository context, target URLs, and access instructions to assess a defined application or codebase, and spends Whitebox Scan credits shared across the organisation.

Pentests run on a slower cadence than Review: some teams run one during the initial rollout, and others run them monthly, quarterly, or ahead of compliance audits.

Getting started

During the pentest

After the pentest

Billing

When to use it

Whitebox fits when you need:

a deep, scoped assessment of a service or application

coverage of both the source code and live target URLs

an assessment for SOC 2, ISO 27001, a vendor security review, or an internal release gate

a broader review than continuous pull or merge request comments

Verify your fixes

Each pentest includes one free retest. Request a retest after you fix the findings to get an updated report.

Run status

Status Meaning Draft The scope is being prepared and hasn’t been estimated or started. Estimating Hacktron is calculating the credit estimate. Ready to Start The estimate is complete and the pentest is waiting for checkout and start. Running Hacktron is assessing the selected repository and targets. Completed The pentest finished and its findings are available. Failed The pentest couldn’t complete. Check the run details or contact support. Cancelled The pentest was stopped before it completed.

Whitebox and Review

Use Review for ongoing pull request coverage of connected repositories. Use Whitebox for a broader assessment, with shared credits and an explicit scope review before the run starts.

Both read your source through GitHub, GitHub Enterprise Server, GitLab, Azure DevOps, or Bitbucket. Repositories covers each connection.