Hacktron Review

Your team and your coding agents ship more code than anyone can review by hand.

Hacktron Review checks every pull request for exploitable vulnerabilities before it merges, reading each change with the context of your whole codebase, not just the diff.

Each finding lands on the vulnerable line with the attack path and the evidence to reproduce it, and Hacktron can open a tested fix against the same pull request. Your triage feedback teaches it what matters in your app.

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