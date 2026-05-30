 Skip to content
Hacktron Sign in [S]

Update a pentest draft

Coming soon 1 min Coming soon , , , , ,

Updates a pentest draft. Fields in the request replace their saved values, and fields you leave out keep their current values. You can’t change a pentest after it starts. You need the member role or above.

  • repos replaces the saved repository list and must contain at least one entry. Changing it clears the estimate.

  • login_targets replaces the full list. Send [] to remove all login targets. Sending the same site and login instructions keeps a successful login check. Changing either resets login_check to unverified until you check again.

  • To fix a login that failed its check, send the site again with new login_instructions, then call POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks.

  • To switch a draft from signed-in testing to testing without a login, or back, clear the other list in the same request, for example "login_targets": [] with your target_urls.

After changing the draft, estimate it again with POST /pentests/{id}/estimate. POST /pentests/{id}/start rejects a credit total that doesn’t match the current estimate.

Request

PATCH /pentests/{id}

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Path parameters

Parameter Description
id
string, required

Body

A required application/json body.

Field Description
target_urls
array of string 		Target URLs (pentest only).
custom_context
string 		Custom context (pentest only).
application_id
string 		iva application this scan targets (group of repos).
login_targets
array of object 		Deployed sites to test signed in, each with how to sign in. On update the list replaces the saved one, and [] removes them. A pentest tests live sites either all signed in or all without a login (target_urls). Check each login with POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks before starting. At most 10 items.
login_targets[].site
string, required 		A deployed copy of the app to test signed in, e.g. https://staging.acme.dev. At most 2048 characters.
login_targets[].login_instructions
string, required 		How to sign in: the login page, username, password and any steps. Stored encrypted and never returned. At most 2000 characters.
repos
array of object 		Repositories or uploaded archives to test, replacing the saved ones. Changing them clears the estimate, so estimate again before starting. At least 1 item.
When source is connected
repos[].include_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
repos[].exclude_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use *.md to drop a file type.
repos[].source
string, required 		Always connected.
repos[].url
string, required 		Repository URL.
repos[].branch
string, required 		Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
repos[].ref_type
string 		How branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of branch, tag, or sha.
repos[].github_installation_id
number 		GitHub App installation id. Omitted for PAT-based connections (e.g. GitHub Enterprise), where the installation is resolved from the repository URL and the organization instead.
When source is public
repos[].include_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
repos[].exclude_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use *.md to drop a file type.
repos[].source
string, required 		Always public.
repos[].url
string, required 		Repository URL.
repos[].branch
string, required 		Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
repos[].ref_type
string 		How branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of branch, tag, or sha.
When source is upload
repos[].include_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
repos[].exclude_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use *.md to drop a file type.
repos[].source
string, required 		Always upload.
repos[].archive_id
string, required 		Scan archive ID.

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
scan_id
string (uuid), required 		Stable pentest id; task_id changes when it starts.
status
string, required 		One of pending, running, completed, failed, stopped, cancelled, skipped, pending_verification, pending_triage, draft, estimating, or estimated.
repos
array of object, required
repos[].include_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
repos[].exclude_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use *.md to drop a file type.
repos[].source
string 		One of connected, public, or upload.
repos[].provider
string, read-only 		Resolved by the server at scan start; ignored on input. One of github, gitlab, bitbucket, or azure.
repos[].url
string 		Repository URL.
repos[].branch
string 		Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
repos[].ref_type
string 		How branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of branch, tag, or sha.
repos[].archive_id
string 		Scan archive ID.
repos[].github_installation_id
number 		GitHub App installation ID (connected repos only).
target_urls
array of string, required
login_targets
array of object, required
login_targets[].site
string, required
login_targets[].login_check
string, required 		Whether Hacktron could sign in with the login the site has now. A pass lasts an hour, and changing the site or login makes it unverified. One of unverified, pending, running, succeeded, failed, cancelled, or expired.
login_targets[].failure_reason
string, required, nullable 		Why the check failed, without credentials.
custom_context
string, required, nullable
application_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
cost_estimation_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
triage_enabled
boolean, required, nullable
credits_used
number, required, nullable
Menu
[M]
Next in menu
[J]
Previous in menu
[K]
Find
[F]
Sign in
[S]
Copy page
[C]
Justification
[R]
Dark mode
[D]
High contrast
[H]
Shortcuts
[I]
Close
[esc]