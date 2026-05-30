Update a pentest draft

Updates a pentest draft. Fields in the request replace their saved values, and fields you leave out keep their current values. You can’t change a pentest after it starts. You need the member role or above.

repos replaces the saved repository list and must contain at least one entry. Changing it clears the estimate.

login_targets replaces the full list. Send [] to remove all login targets. Sending the same site and login instructions keeps a successful login check. Changing either resets login_check to unverified until you check again.

To fix a login that failed its check, send the site again with new login_instructions , then call POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks .

To switch a draft from signed-in testing to testing without a login, or back, clear the other list in the same request, for example "login_targets": [] with your target_urls .

After changing the draft, estimate it again with POST /pentests/{id}/estimate . POST /pentests/{id}/start rejects a credit total that doesn’t match the current estimate.

Request

PATCH /pentests/{id}