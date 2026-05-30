Update a pentest draft
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Update a pentest draft
Updates a pentest draft. Fields in the request replace their saved values, and fields you leave out keep their current values. You can’t change a pentest after it starts. You need the member role or above.
reposreplaces the saved repository list and must contain at least one entry. Changing it clears the estimate.
login_targetsreplaces the full list. Send
[]to remove all login targets. Sending the same site and login instructions keeps a successful login check. Changing either resets
login_checkto
unverifieduntil you check again.
To fix a login that failed its check, send the site again with new
login_instructions, then call
POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks.
To switch a draft from signed-in testing to testing without a login, or back, clear the other list in the same request, for example
"login_targets": []with your
target_urls.
After changing the draft, estimate it again with
POST /pentests/{id}/estimate.
POST /pentests/{id}/start rejects a credit total that doesn’t match the current estimate.
Request
PATCH /pentests/{id}
Send an API key
with the
write scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
id
string, required
Body
A required
application/json body.
|Field
|Description
|
target_urls
array of string
|Target URLs (pentest only).
|
custom_context
string
|Custom context (pentest only).
|
application_id
string
|iva application this scan targets (group of repos).
|
login_targets
array of object
|Deployed sites to test signed in, each with how to sign in. On update the list replaces the saved one, and [] removes them. A pentest tests live sites either all signed in or all without a login (target_urls). Check each login with POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks before starting. At most 10 items.
|
login_targets[].
string, required
|A deployed copy of the app to test signed in, e.g. https://staging.acme.dev. At most 2048 characters.
|
login_targets[].
string, required
|How to sign in: the login page, username, password and any steps. Stored encrypted and never returned. At most 2000 characters.
|
repos
array of object
|Repositories or uploaded archives to test, replacing the saved ones. Changing them clears the estimate, so estimate again before starting. At least 1 item.
|When
source is
connected
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use
*.md to drop a file type.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Always
connected.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Repository URL.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
|
repos[].
string
|How
branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of
branch,
tag, or
sha.
|
repos[].
number
|GitHub App installation id. Omitted for PAT-based connections (e.g. GitHub Enterprise), where the installation is resolved from the repository URL and the organization instead.
|When
source is
public
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use
*.md to drop a file type.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Always
public.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Repository URL.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
|
repos[].
string
|How
branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of
branch,
tag, or
sha.
|When
source is
upload
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use
*.md to drop a file type.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Always
upload.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Scan archive ID.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
|
scan_id
string (uuid), required
|Stable pentest id; task_id changes when it starts.
|
status
string, required
|One of
pending,
running,
completed,
failed,
stopped,
cancelled,
skipped,
pending_verification,
pending_triage,
draft,
estimating, or
estimated.
|
repos
array of object, required
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use
*.md to drop a file type.
|
repos[].
string
|One of
connected,
public, or
upload.
|
repos[].
string, read-only
|Resolved by the server at scan start; ignored on input. One of
github,
gitlab,
bitbucket, or
azure.
|
repos[].
string
|Repository URL.
|
repos[].
string
|Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
|
repos[].
string
|How
branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of
branch,
tag, or
sha.
|
repos[].
string
|Scan archive ID.
|
repos[].
number
|GitHub App installation ID (connected repos only).
|
target_urls
array of string, required
|
login_targets
array of object, required
|
login_targets[].
string, required
|
login_targets[].
string, required
|Whether Hacktron could sign in with the login the site has now. A pass lasts an hour, and changing the site or login makes it unverified. One of
unverified,
pending,
running,
succeeded,
failed,
cancelled, or
expired.
|
login_targets[].
string, required, nullable
|Why the check failed, without credentials.
|
custom_context
string, required, nullable
|
application_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
|
cost_estimation_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
|
triage_enabled
boolean, required, nullable
|
credits_used
number, required, nullable