This Cookie Notice explains how Hacktron AI Inc. (“Hacktron,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) uses cookies and similar technologies on hacktron.ai , www.hacktron.ai , app.hacktron.ai , and related services that link to this notice.

What Are Cookies and Similar Technologies?

Cookies are small text files stored on your browser or device when you visit a website. We may also use similar technologies such as local storage, pixels, tags, SDKs, and similar identifiers to recognize your browser or device, remember preferences, analyze usage, and support service functionality.

Categories of Cookies and Similar Technologies

We may use the following categories of technologies:

Strictly necessary: To enable core website and application functions, authentication, load balancing, security, and fraud prevention.

To enable core website and application functions, authentication, load balancing, security, and fraud prevention. Preferences and functionality: To remember settings such as region, language, and interface preferences.

To remember settings such as region, language, and interface preferences. Analytics and performance: To measure traffic, understand how visitors interact with our properties, and improve performance, stability, and usability.

Third-Party Services

Some cookies or similar technologies may be set by third-party service providers that perform analytics, hosting, identity, security, or related functions on our behalf. Those providers may process information in accordance with their own privacy documentation and our agreements with them.

Legal Basis

Where required by law, we rely on:

Legitimate interests for strictly necessary technologies needed to operate the site.

for strictly necessary technologies needed to operate the site. Consent for optional technologies.

Managing Your Choices

When you visit our site, you may see a cookie banner or preference control that allows you to accept or reject certain optional technologies. Your selection may be stored locally on your device so we can remember your preference.

You can also manage or disable cookies in your browser settings. Disabling some technologies may affect site functionality.

Retention

Cookies may remain on your device for different periods depending on their purpose. They may be:

Session cookies: Removed when you close your browser.

Removed when you close your browser. Persistent cookies: Remain until they expire or are manually deleted.

Additional Information

Information collected through cookies and similar technologies may constitute personal information under applicable law. For more information about how we collect, use, and disclose personal information, see our Privacy Policy.

We may update this Cookie Notice from time to time to reflect legal, technical, or business changes. When we do, we will post the revised version on this page and update the effective date above.

If you have questions about this Cookie Notice, contact us at:

hello@hacktron.ai

Hacktron AI Inc.

2261 Market Street STE 33539

San Francisco, CA 94114