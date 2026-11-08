Credits
Hacktron’s site graphics are built on the third-party work below, each used under the licence named beside it. Product names and logos are trademarks of their owners.
Hand figure
The hand on the home page is built from three sources.
- Bones, skin, flexor tendons and retinaculum: BodyParts3D, © The Database Center for Life Science. The licensor’s page lists CC BY 4.0, and the source files still carry an older CC BY-SA 2.1 Japan notice. Converted, simplified, cropped above the wrist and rigged for the page.
- Ligaments: Z-Anatomy, the libre 3D atlas of anatomy, built on BodyParts3D and licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. Exported, aligned to the BodyParts3D bones, cropped and rigged for the page. The hand figure, and any image or video cut from it, is shared under CC BY-SA 4.0.
- Robot hand: ORCA Hand v2, © 2025 ORCA, licensed under the MIT License. Fifteen of its meshes, simplified. The forearm behind the wrist is Hacktron’s drawing and not part of the ORCA design.
Map data
The town in the Red, Whitebox and Review graphics is Naarden, in the Netherlands. Map data © OpenStreetMap contributors, available under the Open Database License.
The Whitebox product page maps the file lists of two open-source repositories: Fider (AGPL-3.0) and Gumroad (MIT).
Typeface
Recursive, licensed under the SIL Open Font License 1.1.
Icons and logos
- Docs pictograms: IBM Carbon pictograms, © 2015 IBM Corp., licensed under the Apache License 2.0.
- GitHub mark: Primer Octicons, © GitHub Inc., licensed under the MIT License.
- Jira and Bitbucket marks: @atlaskit/logo, © 2019 Atlassian Pty Ltd, licensed under the Apache License 2.0.
- GitLab, Linear and Azure DevOps marks: Simple Icons, released under CC0 1.0.
Code
The 3D graphics are drawn with three.js, © three.js authors, licensed under the MIT License.