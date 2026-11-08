Hacktron’s site graphics are built on the third-party work below, each used under the licence named beside it. Product names and logos are trademarks of their owners.

Hand figure

The hand on the home page is built from three sources.

Map data

The town in the Red, Whitebox and Review graphics is Naarden, in the Netherlands. Map data © OpenStreetMap contributors, available under the Open Database License.

The Whitebox product page maps the file lists of two open-source repositories: Fider (AGPL-3.0) and Gumroad (MIT).

Typeface

Recursive, licensed under the SIL Open Font License 1.1.

Icons and logos

Code

The 3D graphics are drawn with three.js, © three.js authors, licensed under the MIT License.