Starts a review of a pull or merge request, as if a repository member commented @hacktronai review on it. The review runs on the head commit and posts on the pull request as your PR review settings say: posts_comments and posts_check_status report what it will post. You need the member role or above.

When the head commit already has a review, Hacktron returns that one instead of starting another, with status set to in_progress or already_reviewed .

A closed or merged pull request returns 409 Conflict .

. A review that can’t run returns 422 Unprocessable Entity , with the reason in message . You can retry a failed start.

Follow the review with GET /scans/{id}/status , using scan_id .

Request

POST /pull-requests/review

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Request curl -X POST "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/pull-requests/review" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "pr_url": "https://github.com/acme/api/pull/42" }' Response 200 OK { "status" : "started" , "scan_id" : "6f1c2d3e-4a5b-4c6d-8e7f-9a0b1c2d3e4f" , "task_id" : "string" , "repository" : "acme/api" , "number" : 42 , "url" : "https://github.com/acme/api/pull/42" , "posts_comments" : true , "posts_check_status" : true }

Body

A required application/json body.

Field Description pr_url

string, required The pull or merge request’s web link.

Responses

200 OK

Field Description status

string, required started, or in_progress / already_reviewed when a review of the head commit already exists. One of started , in_progress , or already_reviewed . scan_id

string (uuid), required, nullable Scan id, for the scans routes. task_id

string, required repository

string, required number

number, required url

string, required posts_comments

boolean, required Whether findings are posted as comments on the pull request (the organisation’s scm_comments_enabled). posts_check_status

boolean, required Whether the review shows as a check or status on the pull request (scm_check_statuses_enabled).

400 Bad Request

Not a pull request link, a repository not enabled for Hacktron, or a GitHub repository connected with a personal access token.

404 Not Found

The pull request, or its repository in the organization, wasn’t found.

409 Conflict

The pull request is closed or merged.

422 Unprocessable Entity

The review could not run; the message says why. A failed start can be retried.

503 Service Unavailable

The repository’s provider could not be read; try again later.