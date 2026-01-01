Review a pull request
Starts a review of a pull or merge request, as if a repository member commented
@hacktronai review on it. The review runs on the head commit and posts on the pull request as your PR review settings say:
posts_comments and
posts_check_status report what it will post. You need the member role or above.
When the head commit already has a review, Hacktron returns that one instead of starting another, with
status set to
in_progress or
already_reviewed.
- A closed or merged pull request returns
409 Conflict.
- A review that can’t run returns
422 Unprocessable Entity, with the reason in
message. You can retry a failed start.
Follow the review with
GET /scans/{id}/status, using
scan_id.
Request
POST /pull-requests/review
Send an API key with the
write scope in the
X-Api-Key header.
Body
A required
application/json body.
|Field
|Description
pr_url
string, required
|The pull or merge request’s web link.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
status
string, required
|started, or in_progress / already_reviewed when a review of the head commit already exists. One of
started,
in_progress, or
already_reviewed.
scan_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
|Scan id, for the scans routes.
task_id
string, required
repository
string, required
number
number, required
url
string, required
posts_comments
boolean, required
|Whether findings are posted as comments on the pull request (the organisation’s scm_comments_enabled).
posts_check_status
boolean, required
|Whether the review shows as a check or status on the pull request (scm_check_statuses_enabled).
400 Bad Request
Not a pull request link, a repository not enabled for Hacktron, or a GitHub repository connected with a personal access token.
404 Not Found
The pull request, or its repository in the organization, wasn’t found.
409 Conflict
The pull request is closed or merged.
422 Unprocessable Entity
The review could not run; the message says why. A failed start can be retried.
503 Service Unavailable
The repository’s provider could not be read; try again later.