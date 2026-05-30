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TEAM

We've spent our careers hacking Fortune 500 and governments.

When the world's best security researchers and competitive hackers build AI agents, those agents inherit an unparalleled understanding of the game. Meet the minds behind Hacktron.

Zayne “zeyu1337” Zhang

Co-Founder, CEO

Cambridge CS dropout. Ex-TikTok and ex-military. DEF CON CTF runner-up (Blue Water) 2023-24. Credited for 15 CVEs. Topped Singapore's government and military bug bounties.

Mohan “s1r1us” Pedhapati

Co-Founder, CTO

Ex-Cure53 Senior Security Researcher. Featured on PortSwigger & Vice. BlackHat & DEF CON speaker. Previously founded €1.5M revenue security auditing company.

Harsh “rootxharsh” Jaiswal

Co-Founder, Chief Research Officer

Ex-ProjectDiscovery. Top-ranked bug bounty hunter. Featured in Forbes for hacking Apple. Ekoparty & BSides speaker.

Fabian “LiveOverflow” Faessler

Head of Agent Engineering

Security educator with 1M+ YouTube followers. Cure53 Senior Auditor. Previously founded leading cybersecurity education platform.

Where are you?

We're a small team of world-class engineers and researchers. If you like solving the hardest problems in security and software engineering, we'd love to hear from you.

WORK WITH US