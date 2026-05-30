We've spent our careers hacking Fortune 500 and governments.
Zayne “zeyu1337” Zhang
Cambridge CS dropout. Ex-TikTok and ex-military. DEF CON CTF runner-up (Blue Water) 2023-24. Credited for 15 CVEs. Topped Singapore's government and military bug bounties.
Mohan “s1r1us” Pedhapati
Ex-Cure53 Senior Security Researcher. Featured on PortSwigger & Vice. BlackHat & DEF CON speaker. Previously founded €1.5M revenue security auditing company.
Harsh “rootxharsh” Jaiswal
Ex-ProjectDiscovery. Top-ranked bug bounty hunter. Featured in Forbes for hacking Apple. Ekoparty & BSides speaker.
Fabian “LiveOverflow” Faessler
Security educator with 1M+ YouTube followers. Cure53 Senior Auditor. Previously founded leading cybersecurity education platform.
Where are you?
We're a small team of world-class engineers and researchers. If you like solving the hardest problems in security and software engineering, we'd love to hear from you.