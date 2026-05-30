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No Pwn, No Pay

If a Hacktron Whitebox pentest finds no validated High or Critical issue in your application, we refund it.

Book a demo to start one, or read the sample report first.

Process
Book a demo

Thirty minutes to agree on the application and the scope.

Run the pentest

Hand over the source code from GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, Bitbucket or an archive. Add a deployed copy and test credentials when you want the attacks tried live.

Get the report

The October 2026 sample pentest found one Critical and five High issues in an expense app. Any one of them means no refund.

  1. Critical

    Predictable password-reset tokens permit account takeover

  2. High

    Profile mass assignment allows an employee to become an administrator

  3. High

    Administrative user management lacks role enforcement

  4. High

    Expense details and deletion do not enforce record ownership

  5. High

    Receipt import can issue server-side requests to internal services

  6. High

    Managers can approve expenses outside their department

  7. Medium

    Receipt import stores unvalidated file types

  8. Medium

    CSV export discloses expenses belonging to other employees

Terms and conditions
  1. Access to source code is required for a pentest.
  2. Offer applies only to commercial pentest engagements booked using the “Book a demo” link above.
  3. Final severity is determined using CVSS v4 scoring on analyst-validated findings.
  4. Refund eligibility applies only when the final report contains no validated High or Critical severity findings within the agreed scope.
  5. Hacktron may decline engagements that are not a fit for this offer based on scope, commercial viability, or delivery constraints.

Book a demo to start one on these terms.

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