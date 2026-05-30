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Turn PR reviews on or off

Coming soon 1 min Coming soon , , , , ,

Turns automatic pull and merge request reviews on for the repositories in enable and off for the repositories in disable. Use repository IDs from GET /repos, for any supported provider. Each list holds up to 100 IDs per request. Only organisation admins can call it.

  • Before you turn reviews on for a repository, give Hacktron access to it from Repositories in Hacktron.

  • If one repository fails, Hacktron carries on with the others. The response counts the repositories that changed in processed and lists each failure with its reason in failedRepositories.

  • webhookPending lists the enabled repositories whose provider webhook is still waiting to be registered. Reviews begin once the webhook is registered.

Request

POST /repos/pr-reviews

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Headers

Parameter Description
X-Organization-Id
string, required 		Organization ID.

Body

A required application/json body.

Field Description
enable
array of string (uuid), required 		Ids from the repository list of the repositories to turn on.
disable
array of string (uuid), required 		Ids from the repository list of the repositories to turn off.

Responses

201 Created

Field Description
processed
number, required 		Keys applied.
failed
number, required 		Keys that failed.
failedRepositories
array of object, required 		Keys that failed, with the reason.
failedRepositories[].repo
string, required 		The key the request named.
failedRepositories[].reason
string, required 		Why the key was not applied.
webhookPending
array of string, required 		Keys turned on whose provider webhook could not be registered.
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