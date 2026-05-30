Turn PR reviews on or off

Turns automatic pull and merge request reviews on for the repositories in enable and off for the repositories in disable . Use repository IDs from GET /repos , for any supported provider. Each list holds up to 100 IDs per request. Only organisation admins can call it.

Before you turn reviews on for a repository, give Hacktron access to it from Repositories in Hacktron.

If one repository fails, Hacktron carries on with the others. The response counts the repositories that changed in processed and lists each failure with its reason in failedRepositories .

webhookPending lists the enabled repositories whose provider webhook is still waiting to be registered. Reviews begin once the webhook is registered.

Request

POST /repos/pr-reviews