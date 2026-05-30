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Hacktron Sign in [S]

About

Findings

Hacktron gives you the offensive security capability to find and fix exploitable vulnerabilities before attackers do.

Talks

“We’ve spent our careers hacking Fortune 500 and governments.”

Team

Hacktron is a small team of hackers. We build the agents to do the work we did by hand: find the bugs that matter and prove they can be exploited.

Hiring

If you like hard problems in security and software engineering, we’d love to hear from you.

Contact

Book a demo or start for free.

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