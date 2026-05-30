About
Findings
Hacktron gives you the offensive security capability to find and fix exploitable vulnerabilities before attackers do.
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Two bugs chained into the ChatGPT and Codex accounts of OpenAI employees in under 72 hours, shown with a harmless pull request. The Washington Post
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A pre-auth remote code execution bug (CVSS 9.9) in BeyondTrust Remote Support and PRA. Attackers were exploiting it within four days of disclosure. Google Threat Intelligence Group
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A shell injection in GNU’s code forge led to root, and the access could have let an attacker push to Bash’s upstream repository. The FSF fixed 26 vulnerabilities. iTnews
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Claude Opus built a working Chrome V8 exploit chain against the Chrome 138 bundled in Discord for about $2,283 in API fees. The Register
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A sign-in bypass in Palo Alto’s GlobalProtect VPN that needs only a username. Palo Alto rated it High (7.2). Palo Alto Networks advisory
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Five WAF bypasses in Vercel’s React2Shell challenge earned $170k. Vercel
Talks
“We’ve spent our careers hacking Fortune 500 and governments.”
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36:45
ElectroVolt Pwning Desktop Apps Built On Electron Nullcon Goa
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59:25
rootxharsh Talks About Recon, Finding A $50,000 Remote Command Execution in Apple, and more! NahamSec
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28:57
Hacking With AI and Hacking AI: Two Sides of the Same Problem HackAICon, Lisbon
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49:32
Friday Hacks #284: Hacking AI and Hacking with AI NUS Hackers
Team
Hacktron is a small team of hackers. We build the agents to do the work we did by hand: find the bugs that matter and prove they can be exploited.
Hiring
If you like hard problems in security and software engineering, we’d love to hear from you.
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2:06
Why we built Hacktron Hacktron AI
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The first company backed by Project Europe, July 2025
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Escape room and skewers in Singapore, September 2025
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At Lovable’s office during the SupaPwn research, November 2025
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Second place at the Vercel AI Accelerator Demo Day, April 2026
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Two of the team at work
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Three of the team on a sofa