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Create a pentest draft

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Creates a draft with the code you want tested and any deployed sites you want to test. Creating a draft doesn’t start a pentest or spend credits. You review the estimate before you start it with POST /pentests/{id}/start. You need the member role or above.

Set up and start a pentest

  1. Create the draft with this endpoint, and change it with PATCH /pentests/{id}.

  2. If the draft has login_targets, call POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks until each login passes.

  3. Get the credit cost with POST /pentests/{id}/estimate.

  4. Start it with POST /pentests/{id}/start, or delete it with DELETE /pentests/{id}.

Save the scan_id from the response. Use the same ID throughout setup and after the pentest starts, including with GET /scans/{id}.

What to test

  • repos (at least one): connected repositories, public repositories, or archives uploaded with POST /archives/uploads. Set a repository’s include_paths and exclude_paths to test only part of the code.

  • target_urls: deployed sites to test without signing in.

  • login_targets: deployed sites to test signed in. Each has a site and login_instructions, which give the login page, username, password, and any extra steps. Login instructions are stored encrypted and never returned.

A draft can have target_urls or login_targets, but not both. To test sites both with and without a login, create separate pentests.

Note

Signed-in testing is enabled per organisation. If it isn’t enabled for yours, a request with login_targets returns 400.

Request

POST /pentests

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Body

A required application/json body.

Field Description
target_urls
array of string 		Target URLs (pentest only).
custom_context
string 		Custom context (pentest only).
application_id
string 		iva application this scan targets (group of repos).
login_targets
array of object 		Deployed sites to test signed in, each with how to sign in. On update the list replaces the saved one, and [] removes them. A pentest tests live sites either all signed in or all without a login (target_urls). Check each login with POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks before starting. At most 10 items.
login_targets[].site
string, required 		A deployed copy of the app to test signed in, e.g. https://staging.acme.dev. At most 2048 characters.
login_targets[].login_instructions
string, required 		How to sign in: the login page, username, password and any steps. Stored encrypted and never returned. At most 2000 characters.
repos
array of object, required 		Repositories or uploaded archives to test. At least 1 item.
When source is connected
repos[].include_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
repos[].exclude_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use *.md to drop a file type.
repos[].source
string, required 		Always connected.
repos[].url
string, required 		Repository URL.
repos[].branch
string, required 		Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
repos[].ref_type
string 		How branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of branch, tag, or sha.
repos[].github_installation_id
number 		GitHub App installation id. Omitted for PAT-based connections (e.g. GitHub Enterprise), where the installation is resolved from the repository URL and the organization instead.
When source is public
repos[].include_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
repos[].exclude_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use *.md to drop a file type.
repos[].source
string, required 		Always public.
repos[].url
string, required 		Repository URL.
repos[].branch
string, required 		Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
repos[].ref_type
string 		How branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of branch, tag, or sha.
When source is upload
repos[].include_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
repos[].exclude_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use *.md to drop a file type.
repos[].source
string, required 		Always upload.
repos[].archive_id
string, required 		Scan archive ID.

Responses

201 Created

Field Description
scan_id
string (uuid), required 		Stable pentest id; task_id changes when it starts.
status
string, required 		One of pending, running, completed, failed, stopped, cancelled, skipped, pending_verification, pending_triage, draft, estimating, or estimated.
repos
array of object, required
repos[].include_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
repos[].exclude_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use *.md to drop a file type.
repos[].source
string 		One of connected, public, or upload.
repos[].provider
string, read-only 		Resolved by the server at scan start; ignored on input. One of github, gitlab, bitbucket, or azure.
repos[].url
string 		Repository URL.
repos[].branch
string 		Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
repos[].ref_type
string 		How branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of branch, tag, or sha.
repos[].archive_id
string 		Scan archive ID.
repos[].github_installation_id
number 		GitHub App installation ID (connected repos only).
target_urls
array of string, required
login_targets
array of object, required
login_targets[].site
string, required
login_targets[].login_check
string, required 		Whether Hacktron could sign in with the login the site has now. A pass lasts an hour, and changing the site or login makes it unverified. One of unverified, pending, running, succeeded, failed, cancelled, or expired.
login_targets[].failure_reason
string, required, nullable 		Why the check failed, without credentials.
custom_context
string, required, nullable
application_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
cost_estimation_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
triage_enabled
boolean, required, nullable
credits_used
number, required, nullable
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