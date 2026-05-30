Create a pentest draft

Creates a draft with the code you want tested and any deployed sites you want to test. Creating a draft doesn’t start a pentest or spend credits. You review the estimate before you start it with POST /pentests/{id}/start . You need the member role or above.

Set up and start a pentest

Create the draft with this endpoint, and change it with PATCH /pentests/{id} . If the draft has login_targets , call POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks until each login passes. Get the credit cost with POST /pentests/{id}/estimate . Start it with POST /pentests/{id}/start , or delete it with DELETE /pentests/{id} .

Save the scan_id from the response. Use the same ID throughout setup and after the pentest starts, including with GET /scans/{id} .

What to test

repos (at least one): connected repositories, public repositories, or archives uploaded with POST /archives/uploads . Set a repository’s include_paths and exclude_paths to test only part of the code.

target_urls : deployed sites to test without signing in.

login_targets : deployed sites to test signed in. Each has a site and login_instructions , which give the login page, username, password, and any extra steps. Login instructions are stored encrypted and never returned.

A draft can have target_urls or login_targets , but not both. To test sites both with and without a login, create separate pentests.

Note Signed-in testing is enabled per organisation. If it isn’t enabled for yours, a request with login_targets returns 400 .

Request

POST /pentests