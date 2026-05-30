Create a pentest draft
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Create a pentest draft
Creates a draft with the code you want tested and any deployed sites you want to test. Creating a draft doesn’t start a pentest or spend credits. You review the estimate before you start it with
POST /pentests/{id}/start. You need the member role or above.
Set up and start a pentest
Create the draft with this endpoint, and change it with
PATCH /pentests/{id}.
If the draft has
login_targets, call
POST /pentests/{id}/login-checksuntil each login passes.
Get the credit cost with
POST /pentests/{id}/estimate.
Start it with
POST /pentests/{id}/start, or delete it with
DELETE /pentests/{id}.
Save the
scan_id from the response. Use the same ID throughout setup and after the pentest starts, including with
GET /scans/{id}.
What to test
repos(at least one): connected repositories, public repositories, or archives uploaded with
POST /archives/uploads. Set a repository’s
include_pathsand
exclude_pathsto test only part of the code.
target_urls: deployed sites to test without signing in.
login_targets: deployed sites to test signed in. Each has a
siteand
login_instructions, which give the login page, username, password, and any extra steps. Login instructions are stored encrypted and never returned.
A draft can have
target_urls or
login_targets, but not both. To test sites both with and without a login, create separate pentests.
Note
Signed-in testing is enabled per organisation. If it isn’t enabled for yours, a request with
login_targets returns
400.
Request
POST /pentests
Send an API key
with the
write scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Body
A required
application/json body.
|Field
|Description
|
target_urls
array of string
|Target URLs (pentest only).
|
custom_context
string
|Custom context (pentest only).
|
application_id
string
|iva application this scan targets (group of repos).
|
login_targets
array of object
|Deployed sites to test signed in, each with how to sign in. On update the list replaces the saved one, and [] removes them. A pentest tests live sites either all signed in or all without a login (target_urls). Check each login with POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks before starting. At most 10 items.
|
login_targets[].
string, required
|A deployed copy of the app to test signed in, e.g. https://staging.acme.dev. At most 2048 characters.
|
login_targets[].
string, required
|How to sign in: the login page, username, password and any steps. Stored encrypted and never returned. At most 2000 characters.
|
repos
array of object, required
|Repositories or uploaded archives to test. At least 1 item.
|When
source is
connected
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use
*.md to drop a file type.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Always
connected.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Repository URL.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
|
repos[].
string
|How
branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of
branch,
tag, or
sha.
|
repos[].
number
|GitHub App installation id. Omitted for PAT-based connections (e.g. GitHub Enterprise), where the installation is resolved from the repository URL and the organization instead.
|When
source is
public
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use
*.md to drop a file type.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Always
public.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Repository URL.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
|
repos[].
string
|How
branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of
branch,
tag, or
sha.
|When
source is
upload
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use
*.md to drop a file type.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Always
upload.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Scan archive ID.
Responses
201 Created
|Field
|Description
|
scan_id
string (uuid), required
|Stable pentest id; task_id changes when it starts.
|
status
string, required
|One of
pending,
running,
completed,
failed,
stopped,
cancelled,
skipped,
pending_verification,
pending_triage,
draft,
estimating, or
estimated.
|
repos
array of object, required
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use
*.md to drop a file type.
|
repos[].
string
|One of
connected,
public, or
upload.
|
repos[].
string, read-only
|Resolved by the server at scan start; ignored on input. One of
github,
gitlab,
bitbucket, or
azure.
|
repos[].
string
|Repository URL.
|
repos[].
string
|Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
|
repos[].
string
|How
branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of
branch,
tag, or
sha.
|
repos[].
string
|Scan archive ID.
|
repos[].
number
|GitHub App installation ID (connected repos only).
|
target_urls
array of string, required
|
login_targets
array of object, required
|
login_targets[].
string, required
|
login_targets[].
string, required
|Whether Hacktron could sign in with the login the site has now. A pass lasts an hour, and changing the site or login makes it unverified. One of
unverified,
pending,
running,
succeeded,
failed,
cancelled, or
expired.
|
login_targets[].
string, required, nullable
|Why the check failed, without credentials.
|
custom_context
string, required, nullable
|
application_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
|
cost_estimation_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
|
triage_enabled
boolean, required, nullable
|
credits_used
number, required, nullable