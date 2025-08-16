This Privacy Policy describes how Hacktron AI Inc. (“Hacktron,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) collects, uses, discloses, and retains personal information in connection with our websites, applications, and related services.

This Privacy Policy does not apply to information processed solely on behalf of customers under separate written agreements, except where we independently determine the purposes and means of processing.

Information We Collect

We may collect the following categories of personal information:

identifiers and business contact information, such as your name, work email address, work phone number, company, job title, and mailing address;

account and authentication information, such as login details and associated identity-provider metadata;

commercial or transactional information, such as subscription, billing, and purchase records;

integration and repository information you choose to connect to the Services;

device, usage, and diagnostic information, such as IP address, browser type, operating system, referring URLs, pages viewed, timestamps, and similar telemetry; and

communications and support information, such as messages you send to us, feedback, and request history.

We may collect information:

directly from you;

automatically when you interact with the Services;

from your employer or organization, if they provide access to the Services;

from third-party integrations you authorize, such as GitHub, GitLab, Google, or identity providers; and

from publicly available or commercially available sources where permitted by law.

How We Use Information

We use personal data to:

provide, operate, maintain, secure, and support the Services;

authenticate users and manage accounts;

process payments and administer subscriptions;

communicate with prospects, customers, and users;

monitor performance, investigate incidents, prevent abuse, and improve the Services;

comply with legal obligations and enforce our agreements; and

conduct internal analytics, product development, and business operations.

Where required by applicable law, we rely on one or more lawful bases, including performance of a contract, legitimate interests, compliance with legal obligations, and consent.

Cookies and Tracking Technologies

We use cookies and similar technologies on www.hacktron.ai , app.hacktron.ai , and related services. For more detail about those technologies and available controls, see our Cookie Notice.

How We Disclose Information

We do not sell personal information. We may disclose personal information:

to service providers, contractors, and subprocessors that help us operate the Services;

to integration partners and third parties when you direct us to share information or enable an integration;

within our corporate organization in connection with internal administration;

in connection with an actual or proposed merger, financing, acquisition, restructuring, sale of assets, or similar transaction; and

when required to comply with law, protect rights or safety, investigate fraud or security issues, or respond to lawful requests.

We may also disclose aggregated or de-identified information that does not reasonably identify an individual.

Service Providers and Subprocessors

We use third-party service providers to support the Services. Current categories of subprocessors may include:

cloud infrastructure providers, such as Google Cloud Platform;

payment processors, such as Stripe; and

identity and access management providers, such as Clerk.

We may update our subprocessor roster from time to time as our business and services evolve.

Third-Party Integrations

The Services may permit connections with third-party products and services, including Google, GitHub, and GitLab. If you enable an integration, we may receive and process information from that provider in accordance with your settings and the provider’s terms and privacy policy.

International Transfers

Hacktron is based in the United States, and personal data may be processed in the U.S.

Where required, we use appropriate safeguards (including standard contractual clauses) for cross-border transfers.

Depending on context, transfers may occur:

with your consent;

to perform a contract with you; or

for legitimate interests that do not override your rights.

Your Privacy Rights

Depending on your jurisdiction, you may have rights to:

access personal data;

correct inaccurate personal data;

request deletion;

restrict or object to certain processing;

request portability;

request information about processing purposes, categories, recipients, and retention; and

object to direct marketing.

You may also lodge a complaint with your local data protection authority.

To exercise privacy rights, contact us using the details below. We may need to verify your identity before responding to a request.

Retention

We retain personal data only for as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy, including service delivery, account administration, security, compliance, dispute resolution, and recordkeeping. Retention periods may vary depending on the nature of the data and our legal obligations.

Data Security

We use reasonable administrative, technical, and organizational measures designed to protect personal information. No method of transmission over the internet or method of electronic storage is completely secure, and we cannot guarantee absolute security.

Children

The Services are not directed to children, and we do not knowingly collect personal information from children under 13.

Changes to This Privacy Policy

We may update this Privacy Policy from time to time to reflect changes in the Services, our practices, or applicable law. When we do, we will post the updated version on this page and revise the effective date above.

For privacy questions, requests, or complaints, contact:

hello@hacktron.ai

Hacktron AI Inc.

2261 Market Street STE 33539

San Francisco, CA 94114