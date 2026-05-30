Request archive upload

Returns a signed URL for uploading a .zip , .7z , or .tar.gz source archive, for code that isn’t in a connected repository. You need the member role or above.

Call this endpoint with the archive’s file_name . PUT the file to upload_url , with the Content-Type header set to the returned content_type . Add { "source": "upload", "archive_id": "<id>" } to repos when you create a pentest draft with POST /pentests .

To pentest part of the archive, set include_paths or exclude_paths on its entry in repos . You can use the same uploaded archive.

Note Some self-hosted deployments return 400 because they don’t support API uploads. In that case, upload the archive through the Hacktron web app.

Request

POST /archives/uploads