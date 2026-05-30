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Request archive upload Coming soon 1 min Coming soon , , , , ,
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Request archive upload
Returns a signed URL for uploading a
.zip,
.7z, or
.tar.gz source archive, for code that isn’t in a connected repository. You need the member role or above.
-
Call this endpoint with the archive’s
file_name.
-
PUT the file to
upload_url, with the
Content-Type header set to the returned
content_type.
-
Add
{ "source": "upload", "archive_id": "<id>" } to
repos when you create a pentest draft with
POST /pentests.
To pentest part of the archive, set
include_paths or
exclude_paths on its entry in
repos. You can use the same uploaded archive.
Note
Some self-hosted deployments return
400 because they don’t support API uploads. In that case, upload the archive through the Hacktron web app.
Request
POST /archives/uploads
Send an API key
with the
write scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Body
A required
application/json body.
|Field
|Description
|
file_name
string, required
|Original filename (e.g. "my-project.zip").
|
name
string
|Display name (defaults to filename).
Responses
201 Created
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|Field
|Description
|
id
string, required
|Archive ID.
|
upload_url
string, required
|Signed GCS upload URL (PUT).
|
content_type
string, required
|Content-Type to use in the PUT request.
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