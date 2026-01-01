Returns the organisation’s automation credits, which Remediation runs are charged to, with the totals purchased, used, and granted. balance can be negative. is_unlimited is true for organisations whose runs are never charged.

For Whitebox credits, use GET /credits .

Request

GET /credits/automation

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Request curl "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/credits/automation" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" Response 200 OK { "organization_id" : "f336d0bc-b841-465b-8045-024475c079dd" , "balance" : 3800 , "total_purchased" : 0 , "total_used" : 1200 , "total_granted" : 5000 , "used_this_period" : 450 , "is_unlimited" : false }

Responses

200 OK