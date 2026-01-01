Get automation credit balance
Returns the organisation’s automation credits, which Remediation runs are charged to, with the totals purchased, used, and granted.
balance can be negative.
is_unlimited is true for organisations whose runs are never charged.
For Whitebox credits, use
GET /credits.
Request
GET /credits/automation
Send an API key with the
read scope in the
X-Api-Key header.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
organization_id
string, required
|Organisation UUID.
balance
number, required
|Current automation credit balance (may be negative).
total_purchased
number, required
|Total automation credits purchased across all time.
total_used
number, required
|Total automation credits deducted for completed runs.
total_granted
number, required
|Total automation credits granted.
used_this_period
number, required, nullable
|Credits deducted since the start of the current billing period, null when the organisation has no billing period.
is_unlimited
boolean, required
|Whether runs are exempt from automation credit charges.