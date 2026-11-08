Returns open pull and merge requests, most recently updated first. Send repository_id , from GET /repos , to list one repository. Without it, the list covers up to 20 of the organisation’s enabled repositories, those with automatic reviews on first, and truncated is true when the organisation has more.

mine=true keeps the pull requests you opened, matched through the source control accounts you linked to Hacktron. With no account linked, nothing matches.

keeps the pull requests you opened, matched through the source control accounts you linked to Hacktron. With no account linked, nothing matches. limit caps the list across all repositories. It isn’t paginated, so narrow it with repository_id or mine .

caps the list across all repositories. It isn’t paginated, so narrow it with or . errors names the repositories or providers that couldn’t be read, so the list may be incomplete when it isn’t empty. Repositories Hacktron can’t review, such as GitHub repositories connected with a personal access token, are left out without an entry.

Look one up with GET /pull-requests/details to see Hacktron’s review of it.

Request

GET /pull-requests

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Request curl "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/pull-requests?mine=true" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" Response 200 OK { "data" : [ { "repository_id" : "123e4567-e89b-12d3-a456-426614174000" , "repository" : "acme/api" , "provider" : "github" , "number" : 42 , "title" : "Add link previews" , "url" : "https://github.com/acme/api/pull/42" , "author" : "alice" , "is_yours" : true , "draft" : false , "source_branch" : "feat/link-previews" , "target_branch" : "main" , "updated_at" : "2026-11-08T09:41:20.000Z" } ] , "errors" : [] , "truncated" : false }

Query parameters

Parameter Description repository_id

string (uuid) Id from the repository list. Without it, open pull requests across the organisation’s enabled repositories are listed. mine

boolean Only pull requests the caller opened, among each repository’s most recently updated open pull requests, matched through the caller’s source control accounts linked to Hacktron; with none linked nothing matches. Default false . limit

number At most this many, across repositories. Not paginated: narrow with repository_id or mine. Default 20 . At least 1. At most 50.

Responses

200 OK

Field Description data

array of object, required Open pull requests, most recently updated first. data[]. repository_id

string (uuid), required Id from the repository list. data[]. repository

string, required Repository full name. data[]. provider

string, required One of github , gitlab , bitbucket , or azure . data[]. number

number, required data[]. title

string, required data[]. url

string, required Web link to the pull request. data[]. author

string, required, nullable The author’s name on the provider. data[]. is_yours

boolean, required Whether the caller opened it, matched through their linked source control accounts. data[]. draft

boolean, required data[]. source_branch

string, required data[]. target_branch

string, required data[]. updated_at

string, required, nullable Last update, or creation where the provider reports no update time. errors

array of string, required Repositories, or whole providers, whose pull requests could not be read; when not empty the list may be incomplete. Repositories Hacktron can’t review, such as GitHub ones connected with a personal access token, are left out without an entry. truncated

boolean, required True when the organisation has more enabled repositories than one listing searches; pass repository_id to list a specific one.

400 Bad Request

The repository isn’t enabled for Hacktron, or its provider has no PR reviews here.

404 Not Found

The repository isn’t connected to the organisation.

503 Service Unavailable

The repository’s provider could not be read; try again later.