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Update finding

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Updates the state, severity, or duplicate_of of a single finding, or any combination of them. Every change is recorded in the finding’s audit trail and passed on to connected integrations (GitHub, Slack, Jira, and Linear).

Request

PATCH /findings/{id}

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Path parameters

Parameter Description
id
string, required 		Finding UUID or display id (KEY-FD-NUMBER, e.g. HAC-FD-1104).

Body

A required application/json body.

Field Description
state
string 		New finding state. One of open, true_positive, false_positive, accepted_risk, resolved, or closed.
severity
string 		New severity level. One of critical, high, medium, low, or info.
state_reason
string 		Reason for the state change (defaults to reason if omitted).
severity_reason
string 		Reason for the severity change (defaults to reason if omitted).
reason
string 		Shorthand reason applied to both state and severity changes when their specific reason is not provided.
duplicate_of
string, nullable 		UUID of the canonical finding to mark this finding as a duplicate of, or null to unmark. The target must be in the same repository.

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
id
string, required
state
string, required 		One of open, true_positive, false_positive, accepted_risk, resolved, or closed.
severity
string, required 		One of critical, high, medium, low, or info.
duplicate_of
string, required, nullable 		UUID of the canonical finding this duplicates, if any.
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