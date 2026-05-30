Update finding
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Update finding
Updates the
state,
severity, or
duplicate_of of a single finding, or any combination of them. Every change is recorded in the finding’s audit trail and passed on to connected integrations (GitHub, Slack, Jira, and Linear).
Request
PATCH /findings/{id}
Send an API key
with the
write scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
id
string, required
|Finding UUID or display id (KEY-FD-NUMBER, e.g. HAC-FD-1104).
Body
A required
application/json body.
|Field
|Description
|
state
string
|New finding state. One of
open,
true_positive,
false_positive,
accepted_risk,
resolved, or
closed.
|
severity
string
|New severity level. One of
critical,
high,
medium,
low, or
info.
|
state_reason
string
|Reason for the state change (defaults to reason if omitted).
|
severity_reason
string
|Reason for the severity change (defaults to reason if omitted).
|
reason
string
|Shorthand reason applied to both state and severity changes when their specific reason is not provided.
|
duplicate_of
string, nullable
|UUID of the canonical finding to mark this finding as a duplicate of, or null to unmark. The target must be in the same repository.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
|
id
string, required
|
state
string, required
|One of
open,
true_positive,
false_positive,
accepted_risk,
resolved, or
closed.
|
severity
string, required
|One of
critical,
high,
medium,
low, or
info.
|
duplicate_of
string, required, nullable
|UUID of the canonical finding this duplicates, if any.