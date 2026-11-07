Returns a pentest’s executive summary and what it covered. Use the scan id from POST /scans or GET /scans .

summary is the executive summary: the risk rating with its rationale, the narrative, every finding with its ID, most severe first, the conclusion, and the next steps. It is null until one is generated, and isStale is true when the findings have changed since.

is the executive summary: the risk rating with its rationale, the narrative, every finding with its ID, most severe first, the conclusion, and the next steps. It is until one is generated, and is when the findings have changed since. coverage lists each application in the code with its attack surfaces and entry points, the files and untrusted inputs of each entry point, and how many of its functions each pass analysed. It is null when the pentest recorded none.

For the findings themselves, use GET /scans/{id}/findings .

Request

GET /scans/{id}/report

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Request curl "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/scans/<id>/report" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" Response 200 OK { "scan_id" : "3fa85f64-5717-4562-b3fc-2c963f66afa6" , "summary" : { "narrativeMarkdown" : "string" , "severityCounts" : { "critical" : 1 , "high" : 2 } , "keyFindingsDetail" : [ { "findingId" : "F-001" , "uuid" : "7c6b5a49-3827-4615-a4b3-c2d1e0f9a8b7" , "title" : "string" , "severity" : "critical" } ] , "riskRating" : "CRITICAL" , "riskRationale" : "string" , "conclusion" : "string" , "nextSteps" : "string" , "generatedAt" : "2026-11-07T18:22:05.000Z" , "isStale" : false , "model" : "string" } , "coverage" : { "version" : 1 , "passes" : [ { "id" : "authz" , "name" : "string" } ] , "applications" : [ { "name" : "api" , "rootPath" : "services/api" , "symbols" : 1840 , "analysed" : 1210 , "previouslyAnalysed" : 0 , "passes" : [ { "id" : "authz" , "analysed" : 1210 } ] , "surfaces" : [ { "tag" : "authentication" , "symbols" : 64 , "analysed" : 64 , "passes" : [ { "id" : "authz" , "analysed" : 64 } ] , "examples" : [ "verifyToken" ] , "summary" : null } ] , "entrypoints" : [ { "name" : "POST /sessions" , "description" : "string" , "filePath" : "services/api/src/auth/session.ts" , "line" : 18 , "taintSources" : [ "http_input" ] , "passes" : [ "authz" ] } ] } ] } }

Path parameters

Parameter Description id

string, required

Responses

200 OK