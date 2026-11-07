Get a pentest report
Returns a pentest’s executive summary and what it covered. Use the scan
id from
POST /scans or
GET /scans.
summaryis the executive summary: the risk rating with its rationale, the narrative, every finding with its ID, most severe first, the conclusion, and the next steps. It is
nulluntil one is generated, and
isStaleis
truewhen the findings have changed since.
coveragelists each application in the code with its attack surfaces and entry points, the files and untrusted inputs of each entry point, and how many of its functions each pass analysed. It is
nullwhen the pentest recorded none.
For the findings themselves, use
GET /scans/{id}/findings.
Request
GET /scans/{id}/report
Send an API key with the
read scope in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
id
string, required
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
scan_id
string (uuid), required
summary
object, required, nullable
|The executive summary; null until one is generated.
summary.
string, required
|LLM-generated narrative in markdown.
summary.
object, required
|Severity counts as reported by the model.
summary.
array of object, required
|All findings, severity-sorted with stable F-001 labels (severity rank, then UUID tiebreak).
summary.keyFindingsDetail[].
string, required
|Stable label like F-001 (severity-sorted index).
summary.keyFindingsDetail[].
string, required
|findings.uuid for cross-reference to detailed report.
summary.keyFindingsDetail[].
string, required
summary.keyFindingsDetail[].
string, required
|One of
critical,
high,
medium,
low, or
info.
summary.
string, required
|Deterministic risk rating computed from severity mix. One of
CRITICAL,
HIGH,
MEDIUM, or
LOW.
summary.
string, required
|LLM-generated rationale for the risk rating.
summary.
string, required
|LLM-generated closing paragraph.
summary.
string, required
|LLM-generated next steps as a markdown numbered list.
summary.
string, required
|ISO timestamp of last generation.
summary.
boolean, required
|True if findings have changed since this narrative was generated.
summary.
string, required
|Model identifier used for generation.
coverage
object, required, nullable
|What the scan analysed: each application’s attack surfaces and entry points; null when none was recorded.
coverage.
number, required
|Record format version.
coverage.
array of object, required
coverage.passes[].
string, required
|Trace-scan pass id, e.g. authz.
coverage.passes[].
string, required
|Display name of the pass.
coverage.
array of object, required
coverage.applications[].
string, required
coverage.applications[].
string, required
coverage.applications[].
number, required
|Functions in the application.
coverage.applications[].
number, required
|Functions analysed by any pass.
coverage.applications[].
number, required
|Functions only an earlier scan of this repository analysed.
coverage.applications[].
array of object, required
coverage.applications[].passes[].
string, required
|Trace-scan pass id.
coverage.applications[].passes[].
number, required
|Functions this pass analysed.
coverage.applications[].
array of object, required
coverage.applications[].surfaces[].
string, required
|Enrichment tag, e.g. authentication.
coverage.applications[].surfaces[].
number, required
|Functions carrying the tag.
coverage.applications[].surfaces[].
number, required
|Functions with the tag analysed by any pass.
coverage.applications[].surfaces[].
array of object, required
coverage.applications[].surfaces[].passes[].
string, required
|Trace-scan pass id.
coverage.applications[].surfaces[].passes[].
number, required
|Functions this pass analysed.
coverage.applications[].surfaces[].
array of string, required
|Names of up to five analysed functions with the tag: the ones the summary cites, or else entry points first.
coverage.applications[].surfaces[].
string, nullable
|Model-written feature summary, kept only when it cites functions from this area.
coverage.applications[].
array of object, required
coverage.applications[].entrypoints[].
string, required
coverage.applications[].entrypoints[].
string, required
coverage.applications[].entrypoints[].
string, required
coverage.applications[].entrypoints[].
number, required
coverage.applications[].entrypoints[].
array of string, required
|Untrusted input types, e.g. http_input.
coverage.applications[].entrypoints[].
array of string, required
|Ids of the passes that analysed it.