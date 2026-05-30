Get finding
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Get finding
Returns a single finding with its triage thread, occurrence count, repository URL, scan type, and a Mermaid diagram of the vulnerability trace when Hacktron produced one.
Request
GET /findings/{id}
Send an API key
with the
read scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
id
string, required
|Finding UUID or display id (KEY-FD-NUMBER, e.g. HAC-FD-1104).
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
|
id
string, required
|Finding UUID.
|
display_id
string, required
|Human-readable id (KEY-FD-NUMBER).
|
number
integer, required
|Per-organization sequence number behind display_id.
|
title
string, required
|
category
string, required
|
severity
string, required
|One of
critical,
high,
medium,
low, or
info.
|
state
string, required
|One of
open,
true_positive,
false_positive,
accepted_risk,
resolved, or
closed.
|
description
string, required
|
affected_file
string, required
|
affected_code
string, required
|
proof_of_concept
string, required, nullable
|
tags
array of string, required
|
scan_id
string, required, nullable
|
found_at
string, required
|
updated_at
string, required
|
resolved_at
string, required, nullable
|Timestamp of the most recent transition to resolved (ISO 8601). Null if never resolved.
|
triage_thread
array of object, required
|
triage_thread[].
string, required
|
triage_thread[].
string, required, nullable
|
triage_thread[].
string, required, nullable
|
triage_thread[].
string, required
|
triage_thread[].
string
|
triage_thread[].
string, required
|
triage_thread[].
string, required
|
taint_path
array of object, required
|
taint_path[].
string, required
|One of
source,
propagation, or
sink.
|
taint_path[].
string, required
|
taint_path[].
number, required
|
taint_path[].
number, required
|
taint_path[].
string, required
|
taint_path[].
string, required
|
taint_path[].
string
|Raw symbol docstring; supplemental context for the stepped taint flow.
|
taint_path[].
array of string, required
|
taint_path[].
string
|Source code lines for this step's symbol, pre-sliced by the worker.
|
taint_path[].
number
|1-based start line number of the
code slice in the source file. Used by the frontend as the anchor for chevron-expand requests to GET /findings/:uuid/source.
|
taint_path[].
number
|1-based end line number of the
code slice in the source file. Used by the frontend as the anchor for chevron-expand requests to GET /findings/:uuid/source.
|
occurrence_count
number, required
|
repo_url
string, required, nullable
|
scan_type
string, required, nullable