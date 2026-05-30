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Get finding

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Returns a single finding with its triage thread, occurrence count, repository URL, scan type, and a Mermaid diagram of the vulnerability trace when Hacktron produced one.

Request

GET /findings/{id}

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Path parameters

Parameter Description
id
string, required 		Finding UUID or display id (KEY-FD-NUMBER, e.g. HAC-FD-1104).

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
id
string, required 		Finding UUID.
display_id
string, required 		Human-readable id (KEY-FD-NUMBER).
number
integer, required 		Per-organization sequence number behind display_id.
title
string, required
category
string, required
severity
string, required 		One of critical, high, medium, low, or info.
state
string, required 		One of open, true_positive, false_positive, accepted_risk, resolved, or closed.
description
string, required
affected_file
string, required
affected_code
string, required
proof_of_concept
string, required, nullable
tags
array of string, required
scan_id
string, required, nullable
found_at
string, required
updated_at
string, required
resolved_at
string, required, nullable 		Timestamp of the most recent transition to resolved (ISO 8601). Null if never resolved.
triage_thread
array of object, required
triage_thread[].id
string, required
triage_thread[].reaction
string, required, nullable
triage_thread[].comment
string, required, nullable
triage_thread[].user_id
string, required
triage_thread[].username
string
triage_thread[].source
string, required
triage_thread[].timestamp
string, required
taint_path
array of object, required
taint_path[].type
string, required 		One of source, propagation, or sink.
taint_path[].file
string, required
taint_path[].line
number, required
taint_path[].end_line
number, required
taint_path[].symbol
string, required
taint_path[].description
string, required
taint_path[].detail
string 		Raw symbol docstring; supplemental context for the stepped taint flow.
taint_path[].taint_sources
array of string, required
taint_path[].code
string 		Source code lines for this step's symbol, pre-sliced by the worker.
taint_path[].code_start_line
number 		1-based start line number of the code slice in the source file. Used by the frontend as the anchor for chevron-expand requests to GET /findings/:uuid/source.
taint_path[].code_end_line
number 		1-based end line number of the code slice in the source file. Used by the frontend as the anchor for chevron-expand requests to GET /findings/:uuid/source.
occurrence_count
number, required
repo_url
string, required, nullable
scan_type
string, required, nullable
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