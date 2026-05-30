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Stop a scan Coming soon 1 min Coming soon , , , , ,
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Stop a scan
Stops a running scan and returns its status. Members can stop their own pentests and any pull request scan. Organisation admins can stop any scan. You need the member role or above.
Request
POST /scans/{id}/stop
Send an API key
with the
write scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
id
string, required
|
Responses
200 OK
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|Field
|Description
|
id
string, required
|
|
task_id
string, required
|
|
status
string, required
|One of
pending,
running,
completed,
failed,
stopped,
cancelled,
skipped,
pending_verification,
pending_triage,
draft,
estimating, or
estimated.
|
created_at
string, required
|
|
updated_at
string, required
|
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