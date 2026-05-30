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Stop a scan

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Stops a running scan and returns its status. Members can stop their own pentests and any pull request scan. Organisation admins can stop any scan. You need the member role or above.

Request

POST /scans/{id}/stop

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Path parameters

Parameter Description
id
string, required

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
id
string, required
task_id
string, required
status
string, required 		One of pending, running, completed, failed, stopped, cancelled, skipped, pending_verification, pending_triage, draft, estimating, or estimated.
created_at
string, required
updated_at
string, required
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