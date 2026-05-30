Export findings
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Export findings
Exports findings from every scan in your organisation in one of three formats. It is the organisation-wide counterpart to
GET /scans/{id}/findings/export, which covers a single scan. Only findings that have passed automated verification (
verification_status = approved) are returned.
To export exactly the findings you’re looking at, use the filters that
GET /findings takes, including
severity,
state,
scan_type,
found_since, and
found_until. To export a single repository, filter on
repo_url.
format=json
Returns a JSON array of finding objects, each matching the schema in
GET /findings.
format=csv
Returns a CSV document with a header row and one row per finding, for spreadsheets, BI tools, and ad hoc review.
format=sarif
Returns a SARIF 2.1.0 document. GitHub code scanning, Azure DevOps, and most IDE security plugins read SARIF, so use this format to bring Hacktron findings into the security tooling you already use.
Request
GET /findings/export
Send an API key
with the
read scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Query parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
page
number
|The page number to retrieve. Default
1.
|
limit
number
|The number of items to retrieve per page. Default
100.
|
severity
string
|One of
critical,
high,
medium,
low, or
info.
|
state
string
|One of
open,
true_positive,
false_positive,
accepted_risk,
resolved, or
closed.
|
scan_id
string
|
scan_type
string
|Filter by scan type across all scans associated with the finding. One of
pr or
full.
|
repo_url
string
|Filter by repository URL. Case-insensitive; a trailing slash or .git suffix is ignored.
|
found_since
string
|Only include findings discovered on/after this ISO 8601 timestamp.
|
found_until
string
|Only include findings discovered before this ISO 8601 timestamp.
|
sort_by
string
|One of
found_at,
updated_at, or
severity.
|
sort_order
string
|One of
ASC or
DESC. Default
DESC.
|
format
string, required
|Export format. One of
json,
csv, or
sarif.