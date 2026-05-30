 Skip to content
Hacktron Sign in [S]

Export findings

Coming soon 1 min Coming soon , , , , ,

Exports findings from every scan in your organisation in one of three formats. It is the organisation-wide counterpart to GET /scans/{id}/findings/export, which covers a single scan. Only findings that have passed automated verification (verification_status = approved) are returned.

To export exactly the findings you’re looking at, use the filters that GET /findings takes, including severity, state, scan_type, found_since, and found_until. To export a single repository, filter on repo_url.

format=json

Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8

Returns a JSON array of finding objects, each matching the schema in GET /findings.

format=csv

Content-Type: text/csv; charset=utf-8
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="findings.csv"

Returns a CSV document with a header row and one row per finding, for spreadsheets, BI tools, and ad hoc review.

format=sarif

Content-Type: application/sarif+json; charset=utf-8
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="findings.sarif"

Returns a SARIF 2.1.0 document. GitHub code scanning, Azure DevOps, and most IDE security plugins read SARIF, so use this format to bring Hacktron findings into the security tooling you already use.

Request

GET /findings/export

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Query parameters

Parameter Description
page
number 		The page number to retrieve. Default 1.
limit
number 		The number of items to retrieve per page. Default 100.
severity
string 		One of critical, high, medium, low, or info.
state
string 		One of open, true_positive, false_positive, accepted_risk, resolved, or closed.
scan_id
string
scan_type
string 		Filter by scan type across all scans associated with the finding. One of pr or full.
repo_url
string 		Filter by repository URL. Case-insensitive; a trailing slash or .git suffix is ignored.
found_since
string 		Only include findings discovered on/after this ISO 8601 timestamp.
found_until
string 		Only include findings discovered before this ISO 8601 timestamp.
sort_by
string 		One of found_at, updated_at, or severity.
sort_order
string 		One of ASC or DESC. Default DESC.
format
string, required 		Export format. One of json, csv, or sarif.

Responses

200 OK

Menu
[M]
Next in menu
[J]
Previous in menu
[K]
Find
[F]
Sign in
[S]
Copy page
[C]
Justification
[R]
Dark mode
[D]
High contrast
[H]
Shortcuts
[I]
Close
[esc]