Review checks the pull requests and merge requests in the repositories you enable. Hacktron reads each change with the repository’s context and looks for exploitable vulnerabilities. By default, it comments on the affected code, so engineers can fix issues before merge.

Use Review for continuous security coverage of day-to-day development. For a broader, scoped assessment of a repository or application, use Whitebox.

Set Review up in this order: enable repositories and branches in Setup, connect project management apps to send findings to Jira or Linear and communication apps to send notifications to Slack, then improve reviews with context through findings feedback and project rules.

Getting started

Management

Integrations

Operations

Scan limits

Each pull or merge request scan covers up to 500 changed files. Hacktron skips larger pull and merge requests.

Enable reviews on every pull and merge request so smaller changes are reviewed before they reach a large deployment pull request.