Returns what Hacktron knows about a repository’s design and security, most recently updated first. Use the repository’s id from GET /repos . kind tells the documents apart:

kind Document threat_model The repository’s threat model. application_threat_model The threat model of an application the repository belongs to. document A context document your team uploaded for the repository.

Read one with GET /context-documents/{id} . readable is false for a PDF, which this API doesn’t return. Open it in Hacktron instead.

Request

GET /context-documents

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Request curl "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/context-documents?repository_id=<repository_id>" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" Response 200 OK { "data" : [ { "id" : "c0a8012e-7d4b-4f1a-9c3e-5b6a7d8e9f01" , "name" : "threat_model.md" , "kind" : "threat_model" , "updated_at" : "2026-11-03T16:40:12.000Z" , "readable" : true } , { "id" : "5e6f7a8b-9c0d-4e1f-8a2b-3c4d5e6f7a8b" , "name" : "Link previews: security decisions" , "kind" : "document" , "updated_at" : "2026-10-21T11:05:37.000Z" , "readable" : true } ] }

Query parameters

Parameter Description repository_id

string (uuid), required Id from the repository list.

Responses

200 OK