List context documents
Returns what Hacktron knows about a repository’s design and security, most recently updated first. Use the repository’s id from
GET /repos.
kind tells the documents apart:
|
kind
|Document
|
threat_model
|The repository’s threat model.
|
application_threat_model
|The threat model of an application the repository belongs to.
|
document
|A context document your team uploaded for the repository.
Read one with
GET /context-documents/{id}.
readable is
false for a PDF, which this API doesn’t return. Open it in Hacktron instead.
Request
GET /context-documents
Send an API key with the
read scope in the
X-Api-Key header.
Query parameters
|Parameter
|Description
repository_id
string (uuid), required
|Id from the repository list.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
data
array of object, required
data[].
string (uuid), required
data[].
string, required
data[].
string, required
|One of
threat_model,
application_threat_model, or
document.
data[].
string (date-time), required
data[].
boolean, required
|Whether the content is text this API returns; PDFs open in Hacktron.