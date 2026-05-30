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Estimate a pentest

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Starts a cost estimation for the draft and returns its cost_estimation_id. Poll GET /cost-estimations/{id} until its status is completed or partial. You need the member role or above.

When you start the pentest with POST /pentests/{id}/start, confirm the estimate’s total_credits. Add triage_fee_credits if triage_required is true or you opt in to triage.

Estimate again whenever you change the draft.

Request

POST /pentests/{id}/estimate

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Path parameters

Parameter Description
id
string, required

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
scan_id
string (uuid), required 		Stable pentest id; task_id changes when it starts.
status
string, required 		One of pending, running, completed, failed, stopped, cancelled, skipped, pending_verification, pending_triage, draft, estimating, or estimated.
repos
array of object, required
repos[].include_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
repos[].exclude_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use *.md to drop a file type.
repos[].source
string 		One of connected, public, or upload.
repos[].provider
string, read-only 		Resolved by the server at scan start; ignored on input. One of github, gitlab, bitbucket, or azure.
repos[].url
string 		Repository URL.
repos[].branch
string 		Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
repos[].ref_type
string 		How branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of branch, tag, or sha.
repos[].archive_id
string 		Scan archive ID.
repos[].github_installation_id
number 		GitHub App installation ID (connected repos only).
target_urls
array of string, required
login_targets
array of object, required
login_targets[].site
string, required
login_targets[].login_check
string, required 		Whether Hacktron could sign in with the login the site has now. A pass lasts an hour, and changing the site or login makes it unverified. One of unverified, pending, running, succeeded, failed, cancelled, or expired.
login_targets[].failure_reason
string, required, nullable 		Why the check failed, without credentials.
custom_context
string, required, nullable
application_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
cost_estimation_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
triage_enabled
boolean, required, nullable
credits_used
number, required, nullable
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