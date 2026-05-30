Estimate a pentest
Copy page
Estimate a pentest
Starts a cost estimation for the draft and returns its
cost_estimation_id. Poll
GET /cost-estimations/{id} until its
status is
completed or
partial. You need the member role or above.
When you start the pentest with
POST /pentests/{id}/start, confirm the estimate’s
total_credits. Add
triage_fee_credits if
triage_required is true or you opt in to triage.
Estimate again whenever you change the draft.
Request
POST /pentests/{id}/estimate
Send an API key
with the
write scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
id
string, required
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
|
scan_id
string (uuid), required
|Stable pentest id; task_id changes when it starts.
|
status
string, required
|One of
pending,
running,
completed,
failed,
stopped,
cancelled,
skipped,
pending_verification,
pending_triage,
draft,
estimating, or
estimated.
|
repos
array of object, required
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use
*.md to drop a file type.
|
repos[].
string
|One of
connected,
public, or
upload.
|
repos[].
string, read-only
|Resolved by the server at scan start; ignored on input. One of
github,
gitlab,
bitbucket, or
azure.
|
repos[].
string
|Repository URL.
|
repos[].
string
|Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
|
repos[].
string
|How
branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of
branch,
tag, or
sha.
|
repos[].
string
|Scan archive ID.
|
repos[].
number
|GitHub App installation ID (connected repos only).
|
target_urls
array of string, required
|
login_targets
array of object, required
|
login_targets[].
string, required
|
login_targets[].
string, required
|Whether Hacktron could sign in with the login the site has now. A pass lasts an hour, and changing the site or login makes it unverified. One of
unverified,
pending,
running,
succeeded,
failed,
cancelled, or
expired.
|
login_targets[].
string, required, nullable
|Why the check failed, without credentials.
|
custom_context
string, required, nullable
|
application_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
|
cost_estimation_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
|
triage_enabled
boolean, required, nullable
|
credits_used
number, required, nullable