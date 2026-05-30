Estimate a pentest

Starts a cost estimation for the draft and returns its cost_estimation_id . Poll GET /cost-estimations/{id} until its status is completed or partial . You need the member role or above.

When you start the pentest with POST /pentests/{id}/start , confirm the estimate’s total_credits . Add triage_fee_credits if triage_required is true or you opt in to triage.

Estimate again whenever you change the draft.

Request

POST /pentests/{id}/estimate