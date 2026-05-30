Export scan findings
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Export scan findings
Returns every approved finding for a scan in one of three formats. Unlike
GET /scans/{id}/findings, this endpoint isn’t paginated, so every finding comes back in one response.
format=json
Returns a JSON array of finding objects, each matching the schema in
GET /findings.
format=csv
Returns a CSV document with a header row and one row per finding, for spreadsheets, BI tools, and ad hoc review.
format=sarif
Returns a SARIF 2.1.0 document. GitHub code scanning, Azure DevOps, and most IDE security plugins read SARIF, so use this format to bring Hacktron findings into the security tooling you already use.
Request
GET /scans/{id}/findings/export
Send an API key
with the
read scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
id
string, required
Query parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
format
string, required
|Export format. One of
json,
csv, or
sarif.