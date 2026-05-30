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Export scan findings

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Returns every approved finding for a scan in one of three formats. Unlike GET /scans/{id}/findings, this endpoint isn’t paginated, so every finding comes back in one response.

format=json

Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8

Returns a JSON array of finding objects, each matching the schema in GET /findings.

format=csv

Content-Type: text/csv; charset=utf-8
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="findings-<scanId>.csv"

Returns a CSV document with a header row and one row per finding, for spreadsheets, BI tools, and ad hoc review.

format=sarif

Content-Type: application/sarif+json; charset=utf-8
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="findings-<scanId>.sarif"

Returns a SARIF 2.1.0 document. GitHub code scanning, Azure DevOps, and most IDE security plugins read SARIF, so use this format to bring Hacktron findings into the security tooling you already use.

Request

GET /scans/{id}/findings/export

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Path parameters

Parameter Description
id
string, required

Query parameters

Parameter Description
format
string, required 		Export format. One of json, csv, or sarif.

Responses

200 OK

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