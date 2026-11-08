Get a pull request
Returns a pull or merge request with Hacktron’s review of its head commit. Send either its
url, or
repository_id from
GET /repos with its
number.
review is
null when the head commit has no review. Otherwise its
status is
in_progress or
completed, and its
scan_id reads the review’s findings with
GET /scans/{id}/findings. To start a review, call
POST /pull-requests/review.
Request
GET /pull-requests/details
Send an API key with the
read scope in the
X-Api-Key header.
Query parameters
|Parameter
|Description
url
string
|The pull or merge request’s web link. Give this, or repository_id and number.
repository_id
string (uuid)
|Id from the repository list.
number
number
|The pull or merge request number in that repository.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
repository_id
string (uuid), required
|Id from the repository list.
repository
string, required
|Repository full name.
provider
string, required
|One of
github,
gitlab,
bitbucket, or
azure.
number
number, required
title
string, required
url
string, required
|Web link to the pull request.
author
string, required, nullable
|The author’s name on the provider.
is_yours
boolean, required
|Whether the caller opened it, matched through their linked source control accounts.
draft
boolean, required
source_branch
string, required
target_branch
string, required
updated_at
string, required, nullable
|Last update, or creation where the provider reports no update time.
state
string, required
|One of
open,
closed, or
merged.
head_sha
string, required, nullable
|The commit at the head of the pull request; null when the provider reports none, such as a closed pull request whose fork is gone.
review
object, required, nullable
|Hacktron’s review of the head commit, running or finished; null when it has none.
review.
string (uuid), required, nullable
|Scan id, for the scans routes.
review.
string, required
review.
string, required
|One of
in_progress or
completed.
400 Bad Request
Not a pull request link, a repository not enabled for Hacktron, or a GitHub repository connected with a personal access token.
404 Not Found
The pull request, or its repository in the organization, wasn’t found.
503 Service Unavailable
The repository’s provider could not be read; try again later.