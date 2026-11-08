Returns a pull or merge request with Hacktron’s review of its head commit. Send either its url , or repository_id from GET /repos with its number .

review is null when the head commit has no review. Otherwise its status is in_progress or completed , and its scan_id reads the review’s findings with GET /scans/{id}/findings . To start a review, call POST /pull-requests/review .

Request

GET /pull-requests/details

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Request curl -G "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/pull-requests/details" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" \ --data-urlencode "url=https://github.com/acme/api/pull/42" Response 200 OK { "repository_id" : "123e4567-e89b-12d3-a456-426614174000" , "repository" : "acme/api" , "provider" : "github" , "number" : 42 , "title" : "Add link previews" , "url" : "https://github.com/acme/api/pull/42" , "author" : "alice" , "is_yours" : true , "draft" : false , "source_branch" : "feat/link-previews" , "target_branch" : "main" , "updated_at" : "2026-11-08T09:41:20.000Z" , "state" : "open" , "head_sha" : "4b825dc642cb6eb9a060e54bf8d69288fbee4904" , "review" : { "scan_id" : "6f1c2d3e-4a5b-4c6d-8e7f-9a0b1c2d3e4f" , "task_id" : "string" , "status" : "completed" } }

Query parameters

Parameter Description url

string The pull or merge request’s web link. Give this, or repository_id and number. repository_id

string (uuid) Id from the repository list. number

number The pull or merge request number in that repository.

Responses

200 OK

Field Description repository_id

string (uuid), required Id from the repository list. repository

string, required Repository full name. provider

string, required One of github , gitlab , bitbucket , or azure . number

number, required title

string, required url

string, required Web link to the pull request. author

string, required, nullable The author’s name on the provider. is_yours

boolean, required Whether the caller opened it, matched through their linked source control accounts. draft

boolean, required source_branch

string, required target_branch

string, required updated_at

string, required, nullable Last update, or creation where the provider reports no update time. state

string, required One of open , closed , or merged . head_sha

string, required, nullable The commit at the head of the pull request; null when the provider reports none, such as a closed pull request whose fork is gone. review

object, required, nullable Hacktron’s review of the head commit, running or finished; null when it has none. review. scan_id

string (uuid), required, nullable Scan id, for the scans routes. review. task_id

string, required review. status

string, required One of in_progress or completed .

400 Bad Request

Not a pull request link, a repository not enabled for Hacktron, or a GitHub repository connected with a personal access token.

404 Not Found

The pull request, or its repository in the organization, wasn’t found.

503 Service Unavailable

The repository’s provider could not be read; try again later.