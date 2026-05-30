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Discard a pentest draft Coming soon 1 min Coming soon , , , , ,
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Discard a pentest draft
Deletes a pentest draft and its saved login details. To end a pentest that has already started, use
POST /scans/{id}/stop. You need the member role or above.
Request
DELETE /pentests/{id}
Send an API key
with the
write scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
id
string, required
|
Responses
200 OK
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|Field
|Description
|
scan_id
string (uuid), required
|
|
discarded
boolean, required
|
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