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Discard a pentest draft

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Deletes a pentest draft and its saved login details. To end a pentest that has already started, use POST /scans/{id}/stop. You need the member role or above.

Request

DELETE /pentests/{id}

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Path parameters

Parameter Description
id
string, required

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
scan_id
string (uuid), required
discarded
boolean, required
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