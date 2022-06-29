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RESEARCH

Security research & insights

Deep dives into vulnerability research, exploitation techniques, and the latest developments in offensive security.

2026
Securing Internet-Critical Software: How We Could Have Backdoored Bash

Securing Internet-Critical Software: How We Could Have Backdoored Bash

A shell injection hidden in an email address gave us code execution on GNU Savannah, then root, then the ability to push to the upstream Bash repository. We reported it, kept auditing, and helped the FSF fix 26 vulnerabilities in the forge that hosts GNU.

HHarsh Jaiswal
RRahul Maini
HHacktron Team
October 30, 2026
research
php2shell: The exploitability gap between frontier and open models

php2shell: The exploitability gap between frontier and open models

Given the same working php2shell exploit, two frontier models got a shell on a new target. Three open models did not.

MMohan Pedhapati
October 26, 2026
researchbenchmark
Hacking OpenAI

Hacking OpenAI

A heap overflow and SSO misconfiguration to compromise OpenAI internal repositories

HHarsh Jaiswal
MMohan Pedhapati
RRahul Maini
September 13, 2026
research
Here’s How an OpenAI Model Went Rogue and Hacked Hugging Face

Here’s How an OpenAI Model Went Rogue and Hacked Hugging Face

OpenAI and Hugging Face probably won’t tell us exactly how the whole incident unfolded. But using publicly available data, we can reconstruct what likely happened.

MMohan Pedhapati
July 23, 2026
research
Could Modern Code Review Have Prevented wp2shell?

Could Modern Code Review Have Prevented wp2shell?

We recreated the WordPress pull requests behind CVE-2026-63030 and CVE-2026-60137 to test whether today's code reviewers and SAST tools would catch both vulnerabilities.

ZZayne Zhang
July 19, 2026
researchbenchmarknews
Breaking Into PostHog Prod Database

Breaking Into PostHog Prod Database

Escalating a Hacktron finding into a PostHog production RCE using Claude, and challenging open-weight models to write the same V8 exploit.

HHarsh Jaiswal
July 15, 2026
research
Watching GPT-5.6 Sol Ultra Write a Chrome Exploit: Exploit Development as We Know It Is Dead

Watching GPT-5.6 Sol Ultra Write a Chrome Exploit: Exploit Development as We Know It Is Dead

We benchmarked the latest frontier models, GPT-5.6 Sol Medium, Sol Ultra, and Grok 4.5, on their exploit-development capabilities. After processing 2.096 billion tokens, Sol Ultra was the only model to produce a complete exploit chain.

MMohan Pedhapati
July 14, 2026
researchbenchmark
GLM and DeepSeek Are Catching Frontier Models at Finding Vulnerabilities

GLM and DeepSeek Are Catching Frontier Models at Finding Vulnerabilities

We benchmarked GLM, DeepSeek, Kimi, and MiniMax against GPT, Claude, Gemini, and Opus on 15 real vulnerabilities patched in Fider, an open-source Go and React app. Frontier models still lead, but open-weight models are closing the gap fast.

MMohan Pedhapati
HHarsh Jaiswal
RRahul Maini
July 8, 2026
researchopen-source
Metabase Cloud: The winner takes it all

Metabase Cloud: The winner takes it all

We could have pwned every Metabase Cloud tenant by chaining an H2 INIT sanitizer bypass into RCE, then cloud misconfigurations into a full multi-tenant cluster compromise.

HHarsh Jaiswal
RRahul Maini
June 25, 2026
research
The Attack Surface Is Everyone Now

The Attack Surface Is Everyone Now

Why AI is broadening the attack surface across OSS, new SaaS, and fast-shipping teams, and how to position yourself with an assume-breach mindset.

HHarsh Jaiswal
June 9, 2026
researchsecurity
Hacktron's $350 Pentest vs XBOW and Aikido at $4,000

Hacktron's $350 Pentest vs XBOW and Aikido at $4,000

We ran the same scan Doyensec used to test XBOW and Aikido, for a tenth of the price. Here's how our $350 AI pentest compared.

MMohan Pedhapati
June 5, 2026
productopen-source
When Your VPN Opens Your Private Network to the Public

When Your VPN Opens Your Private Network to the Public

How AI-assisted reverse engineering of stripped PAN-OS binaries led to finding a JWT algorithm confusion vulnerability in GlobalProtect's Cloud Authentication Service, enabling full VPN auth bypass with just a username.

HHarsh Jaiswal
May 20, 2026
research
RCE in VSCode Copilot Chat

RCE in VSCode Copilot Chat

Copilot agent mode is vulnerable to a prompt injection attack. If a repository maintainer clicks 'code with agent mode' on an issue, it will open a new codespace and copilot will automatically run the issue's description.

aahacker1
May 13, 2026
researchai-security
Hacktron Review for Open Source

Hacktron Review for Open Source

We are opening up Hacktron Review for Open Source, giving qualifying maintainers free PR security reviews with inline findings, auto-resolution, and project-specific learning.

HHarsh Jaiswal
ZZayne Zhang
May 8, 2026
newsproductopen-source
$170k in Bypasses: The Vercel React2Shell Challenge

$170k in Bypasses: The Vercel React2Shell Challenge

Working with Vercel Team to Keep the Internet Secure from React2Shell

gginoah
MMohan Pedhapati
May 4, 2026
researchbrowser-security
Why Mythos doesn't matter (for us)

Why Mythos doesn't matter (for us)

Benchmarking Hacktron's scanning pipeline shows that for most applications, smaller models run repeatedly can outperform larger frontier models on cost-to-recall.

lliveoverflow
April 29, 2026
researchbenchmarknews
Introducing Hacktron Review

Introducing Hacktron Review

Hacktron Review is an AI security reviewer for pull requests that understands codebase context, reduces false positives, and catches exploitable vulnerabilities before they are merged.

ZZayne Zhang
MMohan Pedhapati
lliveoverflow
April 28, 2026
newsproduct
I Let Claude Opus Write a Chrome Exploit: The Next Model (Mythos?) Won't Need My Help?

I Let Claude Opus Write a Chrome Exploit: The Next Model (Mythos?) Won't Need My Help?

I pointed Claude Opus at Discord's bundled Chrome (version 138, nine major versions behind upstream) and asked it to build a full V8 exploit chain. The V8 OOB we used was from Chrome 146, the same version Anthropic's own Claude Desktop is running. A week of back and forth, 2.3 billion tokens, $2,283 in API costs, and about ~20 hours of me unsticking it from dead ends. It popped calc.

MMohan Pedhapati
April 15, 2026
research
Pre-Auth RCE in OpenAM via jato.clientSession (CVE-2026-33439)

Pre-Auth RCE in OpenAM via jato.clientSession (CVE-2026-33439)

Hacktron AI discovers a critical pre-authentication RCE in OpenAM through a forgotten deserialization parameter that the original CVE-2021-35464 fix missed.

RRahul Maini
HHacktron Team
April 7, 2026
research
vinext: Vibe-Hacking Cloudflare's Vibe-Coded Next.js Replacement

vinext: Vibe-Hacking Cloudflare's Vibe-Coded Next.js Replacement

Cloudflare built a Next.js replacement in a week with AI for $1100. We pointed Hacktron at it to find what the tests missed.

MMohan Pedhapati
HHacktron Team
HHarsh Jaiswal
February 27, 2026
research
Turning Cluely Into Malware

Turning Cluely Into Malware

How we found a vulnerability in Cluely's Electron app that let any website silently capture screenshots, record audio, and exfiltrate everything - all because of a missing will-navigate handler.

MMohan Pedhapati
February 14, 2026
researchelectron-security
RCE in Google's AI code editor Antigravity - $10000 Bounty

RCE in Google's AI code editor Antigravity - $10000 Bounty

Hacktron AI Research Team discovered a critical RCE in Google’s Antigravity IDE that lets attackers take over your system just by opening a malicious website.

ssudi
February 8, 2026
researchbrowser-security
CVE-2026-1731: Pre-Auth RCE in BeyondTrust Remote Support & PRA

CVE-2026-1731: Pre-Auth RCE in BeyondTrust Remote Support & PRA

Hacktron AI's agents identified a critical pre-authentication remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in BeyondTrust Remote Support (RS) and older versions of Privileged Remote Access (PRA). This has been assigned CVE-2026-1731 with a CVSS 9.9 critical score.

HHarsh Jaiswal
MMohan Pedhapati
February 6, 2026
research
Our commitment to security: Hacktron achieves SOC 2 Type 1 compliance

Our commitment to security: Hacktron achieves SOC 2 Type 1 compliance

Hacktron has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance, demonstrating our commitment to robust security practices and protecting our customers' data.

ZZayne Zhang
January 13, 2026
news
2025
Pwning OpenAI Atlas Through Exposed Browser Internals

Pwning OpenAI Atlas Through Exposed Browser Internals

A critical ChatGPT Atlas Browser vulnerability: XSS on an OpenAI subdomain let attackers hijack tabs, leak browsing URLs, and steal OAuth tokens.

MMohan Pedhapati
ssudi
December 2, 2025
researchbrowser-security
Securing Perplexity’s AI Browser from a One-Click UXSS

Securing Perplexity’s AI Browser from a One-Click UXSS

How Hacktron AI Research team identified and prevented a critical UXSS vulnerability in Perplexity's AI Browser - Comet.

MMohan Pedhapati
ssudi
November 24, 2025
researchbrowser-security
Auditing JDBC Drivers at Scale with Hacktron CLI

Auditing JDBC Drivers at Scale with Hacktron CLI

How we used Hacktron CLI to audit JDBC drivers at scale, mapping dangerous sinks to user input and turning file primitives into real-world RCEs and bug bounties.

HHarsh Jaiswal
November 21, 2025
research
SupaPwn: Hacking Our Way into Lovable's Office and Helping Secure Supabase

SupaPwn: Hacking Our Way into Lovable's Office and Helping Secure Supabase

We hacked our way into Lovable's office by demoing SupaPwn — a chain that could potentially enable region-wide tenant takeover: event-trigger privilege window, DB superuser, host RCE, SUID escalation, exposed configs, orchestration takeover

MMohan Pedhapati
HHarsh Jaiswal
ZZayne Zhang
lliveoverflow
November 17, 2025
research
Introducing Hacktron AI: An autonomous penetration test of Gumroad

Introducing Hacktron AI: An autonomous penetration test of Gumroad

At Hacktron, we're building collaborative AI agents that act as autonomous security researchers. Learn more about our approach and our AI-driven pentest on Gumroad.

ZZayne Zhang
MMohan Pedhapati
August 14, 2025
researchnews
Executing arbitrary Python code from a comment

Executing arbitrary Python code from a comment

How a Python comment can turn a file into a ZIP polyglot, tricking the interpreter into running code. Insights from a UIUCTF 2025 challenge and Python's ZIP parsing quirks.

ZZayne Zhang
July 28, 2025
research
Hacktron finds pre-auth RCE in Dassault Delmia Apriso

Hacktron finds pre-auth RCE in Dassault Delmia Apriso

For years, this vulnerability hid in plain sight — missed by multiple audits and even used in production by Apple. In just ten minutes, Hacktron exposed a full pre‐auth RCE path.

HHarsh Jaiswal
June 3, 2025
research
Hacktron finds another pre-auth RCE variant in Ivanti EPMM

Hacktron finds another pre-auth RCE variant in Ivanti EPMM

Hacktron AI uncovers a new pre-authenticated RCE variant in Ivanti EPMM by identifying a fresh EL injection sink.

HHarsh Jaiswal
May 16, 2025
research

AI hackers are both a generational threat and a generational opportunity

AI hackers will scale cyber threats via automated exploitation, but the same technology can turn this generational risk into an industry-wide defence.

ZZayne Zhang
May 8, 2025
essay

How can we make AI hack like a human?

Why does hacking feel like magic? We dive deep into how human hackers think, and how we can design AI agents to find bugs in complex systems the way top security researchers do.

MMohan Pedhapati
April 21, 2025
essay
2022

CVE-2022-23597: Remote code execution on Element Desktop

We achieved full RCE on Element Desktop by chaining iframe injection, Electron misconfigs, and a V8 exploit to bypass sandboxing and access Node.js APIs from a subframe.

MMohan Pedhapati
TTheGrandPew
August 13, 2022
researchelectrovolt

Remote code execution on Discord Desktop

How a chain of XSS, CSP bypass, and Electron misconfigs led to full remote code execution on Discord Desktop. We walk through the technical details, steps, and lessons learned.

MMohan Pedhapati
July 29, 2022
researchelectrovolt

CVE-2021-43908: Remote code execution in VSCode restricted mode

How we achieved remote code execution in Visual Studio Code's Restricted Mode by chaining origin leaks, CSP bypasses, and webview message handler flaws.

MMohan Pedhapati
TTheGrandPew
June 29, 2022
researchelectrovolt