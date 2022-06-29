Security research & insights
Deep dives into vulnerability research, exploitation techniques, and the latest developments in offensive security.
Securing Internet-Critical Software: How We Could Have Backdoored Bash
A shell injection hidden in an email address gave us code execution on GNU Savannah, then root, then the ability to push to the upstream Bash repository. We reported it, kept auditing, and helped the FSF fix 26 vulnerabilities in the forge that hosts GNU.
php2shell: The exploitability gap between frontier and open models
Given the same working php2shell exploit, two frontier models got a shell on a new target. Three open models did not.
Hacking OpenAI
A heap overflow and SSO misconfiguration to compromise OpenAI internal repositories
Here’s How an OpenAI Model Went Rogue and Hacked Hugging Face
OpenAI and Hugging Face probably won’t tell us exactly how the whole incident unfolded. But using publicly available data, we can reconstruct what likely happened.
Could Modern Code Review Have Prevented wp2shell?
We recreated the WordPress pull requests behind CVE-2026-63030 and CVE-2026-60137 to test whether today's code reviewers and SAST tools would catch both vulnerabilities.
Breaking Into PostHog Prod Database
Escalating a Hacktron finding into a PostHog production RCE using Claude, and challenging open-weight models to write the same V8 exploit.
Watching GPT-5.6 Sol Ultra Write a Chrome Exploit: Exploit Development as We Know It Is Dead
We benchmarked the latest frontier models, GPT-5.6 Sol Medium, Sol Ultra, and Grok 4.5, on their exploit-development capabilities. After processing 2.096 billion tokens, Sol Ultra was the only model to produce a complete exploit chain.
GLM and DeepSeek Are Catching Frontier Models at Finding Vulnerabilities
We benchmarked GLM, DeepSeek, Kimi, and MiniMax against GPT, Claude, Gemini, and Opus on 15 real vulnerabilities patched in Fider, an open-source Go and React app. Frontier models still lead, but open-weight models are closing the gap fast.
Metabase Cloud: The winner takes it all
We could have pwned every Metabase Cloud tenant by chaining an H2 INIT sanitizer bypass into RCE, then cloud misconfigurations into a full multi-tenant cluster compromise.
The Attack Surface Is Everyone Now
Why AI is broadening the attack surface across OSS, new SaaS, and fast-shipping teams, and how to position yourself with an assume-breach mindset.
Hacktron's $350 Pentest vs XBOW and Aikido at $4,000
We ran the same scan Doyensec used to test XBOW and Aikido, for a tenth of the price. Here's how our $350 AI pentest compared.
When Your VPN Opens Your Private Network to the Public
How AI-assisted reverse engineering of stripped PAN-OS binaries led to finding a JWT algorithm confusion vulnerability in GlobalProtect's Cloud Authentication Service, enabling full VPN auth bypass with just a username.
RCE in VSCode Copilot Chat
Copilot agent mode is vulnerable to a prompt injection attack. If a repository maintainer clicks 'code with agent mode' on an issue, it will open a new codespace and copilot will automatically run the issue's description.
Hacktron Review for Open Source
We are opening up Hacktron Review for Open Source, giving qualifying maintainers free PR security reviews with inline findings, auto-resolution, and project-specific learning.
$170k in Bypasses: The Vercel React2Shell Challenge
Working with Vercel Team to Keep the Internet Secure from React2Shell
Why Mythos doesn't matter (for us)
Benchmarking Hacktron's scanning pipeline shows that for most applications, smaller models run repeatedly can outperform larger frontier models on cost-to-recall.
Introducing Hacktron Review
Hacktron Review is an AI security reviewer for pull requests that understands codebase context, reduces false positives, and catches exploitable vulnerabilities before they are merged.
I Let Claude Opus Write a Chrome Exploit: The Next Model (Mythos?) Won't Need My Help?
I pointed Claude Opus at Discord's bundled Chrome (version 138, nine major versions behind upstream) and asked it to build a full V8 exploit chain. The V8 OOB we used was from Chrome 146, the same version Anthropic's own Claude Desktop is running. A week of back and forth, 2.3 billion tokens, $2,283 in API costs, and about ~20 hours of me unsticking it from dead ends. It popped calc.
Pre-Auth RCE in OpenAM via jato.clientSession (CVE-2026-33439)
Hacktron AI discovers a critical pre-authentication RCE in OpenAM through a forgotten deserialization parameter that the original CVE-2021-35464 fix missed.
vinext: Vibe-Hacking Cloudflare's Vibe-Coded Next.js Replacement
Cloudflare built a Next.js replacement in a week with AI for $1100. We pointed Hacktron at it to find what the tests missed.
Turning Cluely Into Malware
How we found a vulnerability in Cluely's Electron app that let any website silently capture screenshots, record audio, and exfiltrate everything - all because of a missing will-navigate handler.
RCE in Google's AI code editor Antigravity - $10000 Bounty
Hacktron AI Research Team discovered a critical RCE in Google’s Antigravity IDE that lets attackers take over your system just by opening a malicious website.
CVE-2026-1731: Pre-Auth RCE in BeyondTrust Remote Support & PRA
Hacktron AI's agents identified a critical pre-authentication remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in BeyondTrust Remote Support (RS) and older versions of Privileged Remote Access (PRA). This has been assigned CVE-2026-1731 with a CVSS 9.9 critical score.
Pwning OpenAI Atlas Through Exposed Browser Internals
A critical ChatGPT Atlas Browser vulnerability: XSS on an OpenAI subdomain let attackers hijack tabs, leak browsing URLs, and steal OAuth tokens.
Securing Perplexity’s AI Browser from a One-Click UXSS
How Hacktron AI Research team identified and prevented a critical UXSS vulnerability in Perplexity's AI Browser - Comet.
Auditing JDBC Drivers at Scale with Hacktron CLI
How we used Hacktron CLI to audit JDBC drivers at scale, mapping dangerous sinks to user input and turning file primitives into real-world RCEs and bug bounties.
SupaPwn: Hacking Our Way into Lovable's Office and Helping Secure Supabase
We hacked our way into Lovable's office by demoing SupaPwn — a chain that could potentially enable region-wide tenant takeover: event-trigger privilege window, DB superuser, host RCE, SUID escalation, exposed configs, orchestration takeover
Introducing Hacktron AI: An autonomous penetration test of Gumroad
At Hacktron, we're building collaborative AI agents that act as autonomous security researchers. Learn more about our approach and our AI-driven pentest on Gumroad.
Executing arbitrary Python code from a comment
How a Python comment can turn a file into a ZIP polyglot, tricking the interpreter into running code. Insights from a UIUCTF 2025 challenge and Python's ZIP parsing quirks.
Hacktron finds pre-auth RCE in Dassault Delmia Apriso
For years, this vulnerability hid in plain sight — missed by multiple audits and even used in production by Apple. In just ten minutes, Hacktron exposed a full pre‐auth RCE path.
Hacktron finds another pre-auth RCE variant in Ivanti EPMM
Hacktron AI uncovers a new pre-authenticated RCE variant in Ivanti EPMM by identifying a fresh EL injection sink.
AI hackers are both a generational threat and a generational opportunity
AI hackers will scale cyber threats via automated exploitation, but the same technology can turn this generational risk into an industry-wide defence.
CVE-2022-23597: Remote code execution on Element Desktop
We achieved full RCE on Element Desktop by chaining iframe injection, Electron misconfigs, and a V8 exploit to bypass sandboxing and access Node.js APIs from a subframe.
Remote code execution on Discord Desktop
How a chain of XSS, CSP bypass, and Electron misconfigs led to full remote code execution on Discord Desktop. We walk through the technical details, steps, and lessons learned.