Check pentest logins

Checks whether Hacktron can sign in to each of the draft’s login_targets with the saved login instructions. Every login check must pass before the pentest can start. You need the member role or above.

A successful check is valid for one hour. Start the pentest within that time or run the check again.

Hacktron skips checks that are already running or that passed within the last hour, unless the site or login instructions have changed.

Set wait_seconds to wait up to 50 seconds for the checks. Without it, the endpoint returns while checks are pending . You can call again with wait_seconds to wait for the results. Each call retries failed logins, so correct wrong instructions before calling again.

Each entry in login_targets has a login_check status: pending or running while the check is in progress, succeeded after a successful sign-in, or failed if Hacktron couldn’t sign in.

A failed check includes a failure_reason without login details. Correct the instructions with PATCH /pentests/{id} , then run the check again.

Request

POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks