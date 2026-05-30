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Hacktron Sign in [S]

Check pentest logins

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Checks whether Hacktron can sign in to each of the draft’s login_targets with the saved login instructions. Every login check must pass before the pentest can start. You need the member role or above.

  • A successful check is valid for one hour. Start the pentest within that time or run the check again.

  • Hacktron skips checks that are already running or that passed within the last hour, unless the site or login instructions have changed.

  • Set wait_seconds to wait up to 50 seconds for the checks. Without it, the endpoint returns while checks are pending. You can call again with wait_seconds to wait for the results. Each call retries failed logins, so correct wrong instructions before calling again.

Each entry in login_targets has a login_check status: pending or running while the check is in progress, succeeded after a successful sign-in, or failed if Hacktron couldn’t sign in.

A failed check includes a failure_reason without login details. Correct the instructions with PATCH /pentests/{id}, then run the check again.

Request

POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Path parameters

Parameter Description
id
string, required

Query parameters

Parameter Description
wait_seconds
integer 		Wait up to this many seconds for the work to finish before answering. Default 0. At least 0. At most 50.

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
scan_id
string (uuid), required 		Stable pentest id; task_id changes when it starts.
status
string, required 		One of pending, running, completed, failed, stopped, cancelled, skipped, pending_verification, pending_triage, draft, estimating, or estimated.
repos
array of object, required
repos[].include_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
repos[].exclude_paths
array of string 		Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use *.md to drop a file type.
repos[].source
string 		One of connected, public, or upload.
repos[].provider
string, read-only 		Resolved by the server at scan start; ignored on input. One of github, gitlab, bitbucket, or azure.
repos[].url
string 		Repository URL.
repos[].branch
string 		Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
repos[].ref_type
string 		How branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of branch, tag, or sha.
repos[].archive_id
string 		Scan archive ID.
repos[].github_installation_id
number 		GitHub App installation ID (connected repos only).
target_urls
array of string, required
login_targets
array of object, required
login_targets[].site
string, required
login_targets[].login_check
string, required 		Whether Hacktron could sign in with the login the site has now. A pass lasts an hour, and changing the site or login makes it unverified. One of unverified, pending, running, succeeded, failed, cancelled, or expired.
login_targets[].failure_reason
string, required, nullable 		Why the check failed, without credentials.
custom_context
string, required, nullable
application_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
cost_estimation_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
triage_enabled
boolean, required, nullable
credits_used
number, required, nullable

400 Bad Request

The pentest has no login targets.
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