Check pentest logins
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Check pentest logins
Checks whether Hacktron can sign in to each of the draft’s
login_targets with the saved login instructions. Every login check must pass before the pentest can start. You need the member role or above.
A successful check is valid for one hour. Start the pentest within that time or run the check again.
Hacktron skips checks that are already running or that passed within the last hour, unless the site or login instructions have changed.
Set
wait_secondsto wait up to 50 seconds for the checks. Without it, the endpoint returns while checks are
pending. You can call again with
wait_secondsto wait for the results. Each call retries failed logins, so correct wrong instructions before calling again.
Each entry in
login_targets has a
login_check status:
pending or
running while the check is in progress,
succeeded after a successful sign-in, or
failed if Hacktron couldn’t sign in.
A failed check includes a
failure_reason without login details. Correct the instructions with
PATCH /pentests/{id}, then run the check again.
Request
POST /pentests/{id}/login-checks
Send an API key
with the
write scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
id
string, required
Query parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
wait_seconds
integer
|Wait up to this many seconds for the work to finish before answering. Default
0. At least 0. At most 50.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
|
scan_id
string (uuid), required
|Stable pentest id; task_id changes when it starts.
|
status
string, required
|One of
pending,
running,
completed,
failed,
stopped,
cancelled,
skipped,
pending_verification,
pending_triage,
draft,
estimating, or
estimated.
|
repos
array of object, required
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs (relative to the repo root) that narrow the scan to matching paths. Empty means the whole repository.
|
repos[].
array of string
|Whitebox scope: gitignore-style globs removed from the scan after include_paths is applied; use
*.md to drop a file type.
|
repos[].
string
|One of
connected,
public, or
upload.
|
repos[].
string, read-only
|Resolved by the server at scan start; ignored on input. One of
github,
gitlab,
bitbucket, or
azure.
|
repos[].
string
|Repository URL.
|
repos[].
string
|Branch name, tag name, or commit SHA.
|
repos[].
string
|How
branch was selected (UI hint for draft re-use). One of
branch,
tag, or
sha.
|
repos[].
string
|Scan archive ID.
|
repos[].
number
|GitHub App installation ID (connected repos only).
|
target_urls
array of string, required
|
login_targets
array of object, required
|
login_targets[].
string, required
|
login_targets[].
string, required
|Whether Hacktron could sign in with the login the site has now. A pass lasts an hour, and changing the site or login makes it unverified. One of
unverified,
pending,
running,
succeeded,
failed,
cancelled, or
expired.
|
login_targets[].
string, required, nullable
|Why the check failed, without credentials.
|
custom_context
string, required, nullable
|
application_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
|
cost_estimation_id
string (uuid), required, nullable
|
triage_enabled
boolean, required, nullable
|
credits_used
number, required, nullable
400 Bad Request
The pentest has no login targets.