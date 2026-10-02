Adds up to 50 connected repositories to an application, named by its id or slug . Use repository ids from GET /repos . A repository already in the application stays as it is. The response lists every repository in the application, oldest first, and Hacktron queues an update of the application’s threat model. Only organisation admins can call it.

Request

POST /applications/{idOrSlug}/repositories

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Request curl -X POST "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/applications/payments/repositories" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "repository_ids": [ "9b2e7c1a-4f3d-4e8b-a6c5-1d2e3f4a5b6c" ] }' Response 200 OK { "repos" : [ { "application_id" : "8d3c5f7e-2b1a-4c9d-9e6f-0a1b2c3d4e5f" , "repo_url" : "https://github.com/acme/api" , "added_by" : "3fa85f64-5717-4562-b3fc-2c963f66afa6" , "added_at" : "2026-10-02T09:14:00.000Z" } , { "application_id" : "8d3c5f7e-2b1a-4c9d-9e6f-0a1b2c3d4e5f" , "repo_url" : "https://github.com/acme/billing-worker" , "added_by" : "3fa85f64-5717-4562-b3fc-2c963f66afa6" , "added_at" : "2026-11-08T10:05:12.000Z" } ] }

Path parameters

Parameter Description idOrSlug

string, required

Body

A required application/json body.

Field Description repository_ids

array of string, required Ids from the repository list.

Responses

200 OK