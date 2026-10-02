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Accept Reject Cookie notice API Threat models and context Add repositories to an application 1 min Listen
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Add repositories to an application
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Adds up to 50 connected repositories to an application, named by its
id or
slug. Use repository ids from
. A repository already in the application stays as it is. The response lists every repository in the application, oldest first, and Hacktron queues an update of the application’s threat model. Only organisation admins can call it.
GET /repos
Request
POST /applications/{idOrSlug}/repositories
Send an
API key with the
write scope in the
X-Api-Key header.
curl -X POST "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/applications/payments/repositories" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ "9b2e7c1a-4f3d-4e8b-a6c5-1d2e3f4a5b6c" "application_id" : "8d3c5f7e-2b1a-4c9d-9e6f-0a1b2c3d4e5f" , "repo_url" : "https://github.com/acme/api" , "added_by" : "3fa85f64-5717-4562-b3fc-2c963f66afa6" , "added_at" : "2026-10-02T09:14:00.000Z" "application_id" : "8d3c5f7e-2b1a-4c9d-9e6f-0a1b2c3d4e5f" , "repo_url" : "https://github.com/acme/billing-worker" , "added_by" : "3fa85f64-5717-4562-b3fc-2c963f66afa6" , "added_at" : "2026-11-08T10:05:12.000Z"
Path parameters
Parameter Description
idOrSlug
string, required
Body
A required
application/json body.
Field Description
repository_ids
array of string, required Ids from the repository list.
Responses
200 OK
Field Description
repos
array of object, required
repos[].application_id string, required
repos[].repo_url string, required
repos[].added_by string, required, nullable
repos[].added_at string (date-time), required
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Update an application's threat model
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