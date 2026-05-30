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Get credit balance

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Returns the Whitebox credits available to the organisation, with the totals purchased, used, refunded, and granted. is_unlimited is true for organisations without a credit limit.

Request

GET /credits

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
organization_id
string, required 		Organization UUID.
balance
number, required 		Current pentest credit balance available for use.
total_purchased
number, required 		Total pentest credits purchased across all time.
total_used
number, required 		Total pentest credits deducted for completed/running pentests.
total_refunded
number, required 		Total pentest credits refunded from cancelled pentests.
total_granted
number, required 		Total pentest credits granted at no charge.
used_this_period
number, required, nullable 		Credits deducted since the start of the current billing period, null when the organization has no billing period.
is_unlimited
boolean, required 		Whether this organization has internal unlimited pentest entitlement.
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