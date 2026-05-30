Get credit balance
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Get credit balance
Returns the Whitebox credits available to the organisation, with the totals purchased, used, refunded, and granted.
is_unlimited is true for organisations without a credit limit.
Request
GET /credits
Send an API key
with the
read scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
|
organization_id
string, required
|Organization UUID.
|
balance
number, required
|Current pentest credit balance available for use.
|
total_purchased
number, required
|Total pentest credits purchased across all time.
|
total_used
number, required
|Total pentest credits deducted for completed/running pentests.
|
total_refunded
number, required
|Total pentest credits refunded from cancelled pentests.
|
total_granted
number, required
|Total pentest credits granted at no charge.
|
used_this_period
number, required, nullable
|Credits deducted since the start of the current billing period, null when the organization has no billing period.
|
is_unlimited
boolean, required
|Whether this organization has internal unlimited pentest entitlement.