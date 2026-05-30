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API overview

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The Hacktron REST API starts Whitebox pentests, browses and triages findings, and runs cost estimations from your own tooling.

Everything a scan operator or reviewer can do in the Hacktron dashboard is available through the API, scoped to one organisation per key.

Base URL

https://api.hacktron.ai/v1

Every endpoint in this reference is relative to this base URL.

Interactive reference

A Swagger UI rendered from the live OpenAPI spec is at api.hacktron.ai/docs. It covers the same endpoints with raw request and response schemas and a Try it out console, which helps when you check field names or compare schemas against production.

Requirements

  • a Hacktron organisation where you have the Admin or Owner role, which you need to create API keys

  • an API key, created as Authentication describes

  • an HTTP client that can set custom headers

Getting started

Authentication Rate limits Pagination, filtering, and sorting Errors

Cost estimations

Create a cost estimation List cost estimations Get a cost estimation

Scans

Trigger a pentest List scans Get a scan Get scan status List scan findings Export scan findings Stop a scan

Pentests

Create a pentest draft Update a pentest draft Check pentest logins Estimate a pentest Start a pentest Discard a pentest draft Request archive upload

Credits

Get credit balance

Findings

List findings Count findings Get finding Update finding Add finding comment Export findings

Repositories

List repositories Turn PR reviews on or off Get PR review settings Update PR review settings

Dependency firewall

Get package verdict Get scoped npm package verdict Get batch verdicts List malware feed
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