API overview

The Hacktron REST API starts Whitebox pentests, browses and triages findings, and runs cost estimations from your own tooling.

Everything a scan operator or reviewer can do in the Hacktron dashboard is available through the API, scoped to one organisation per key.

Base URL

https://api.hacktron.ai/v1

Every endpoint in this reference is relative to this base URL.

Interactive reference

A Swagger UI rendered from the live OpenAPI spec is at api.hacktron.ai/docs. It covers the same endpoints with raw request and response schemas and a Try it out console, which helps when you check field names or compare schemas against production.

Requirements

a Hacktron organisation where you have the Admin or Owner role, which you need to create API keys

an API key, created as Authentication describes

an HTTP client that can set custom headers

Getting started

Cost estimations

Scans

Pentests

Credits

Findings

Repositories

Dependency firewall