 Skip to content
Hacktron Sign in [S]

Trigger a pentest

Coming soon 1 min Coming soon , , , , ,

Starts a pentest of the repositories attached to a completed or partial cost estimation. Pentests run asynchronously: the endpoint returns straight away with a scan id to poll.

Prerequisites

  1. Create a cost estimation with POST /cost-estimations.

  2. Wait until the estimation reaches completed or partial status and has a positive total_credits value.

  3. Submit the same repositories, branches, and path scope that the estimation included, and keep each repository’s include_paths and exclude_paths the same. Hacktron rejects a pentest whose repository, archive, branch, or path scope doesn’t match the estimate.

  4. Make sure your organisation has enough Whitebox credits. The dashboard shows them, as Credits and billing describes. Insufficient credits return 402 Payment Required.

Warning

Only one started pentest can claim a cost estimation. To change repositories, archives, branches, or path scope, create a new estimate first.

Request

POST /scans

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Body

A required application/json body.

Field Description
cost_estimation_id
string, required 		Completed cost estimation UUID.
repos
array of object, required 		Repositories to scan.
repos[].url
string, required 		Repository URL.
repos[].branch
string, required 		Branch name.
repos[].source
string 		Repository source. One of connected, public, or upload. Default connected.
target_urls
array of string 		Target URLs for pentest.
auth_instructions
string 		Target websites and browser login instructions, including URLs and credentials. At most 2000 characters.
custom_context
string 		Custom context for the pentest. At most 2000 characters.
context_document_ids
array of string 		Context document UUIDs to include.

Responses

201 Created

Field Description
id
string, required
task_id
string, required
status
string, required
message
string, required

402 Payment Required

Insufficient credits.

Next steps

Poll GET /scans/{id}/status until the status is completed. Then fetch the findings with GET /scans/{id}/findings or export them with GET /scans/{id}/findings/export.

Get scan status List scan findings Export scan findings
Menu
[M]
Next in menu
[J]
Previous in menu
[K]
Find
[F]
Sign in
[S]
Copy page
[C]
Justification
[R]
Dark mode
[D]
High contrast
[H]
Shortcuts
[I]
Close
[esc]