Trigger a pentest
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Trigger a pentest
Starts a pentest of the repositories attached to a completed or partial cost estimation. Pentests run asynchronously: the endpoint returns straight away with a scan
id to poll.
Prerequisites
Create a cost estimation with
POST /cost-estimations.
Wait until the estimation reaches
completedor
partialstatus and has a positive
total_creditsvalue.
Submit the same repositories, branches, and path scope that the estimation included, and keep each repository’s
include_pathsand
exclude_pathsthe same. Hacktron rejects a pentest whose repository, archive, branch, or path scope doesn’t match the estimate.
Make sure your organisation has enough Whitebox credits. The dashboard shows them, as Credits and billing describes. Insufficient credits return
402 Payment Required.
Warning
Only one started pentest can claim a cost estimation. To change repositories, archives, branches, or path scope, create a new estimate first.
Request
POST /scans
Send an API key
with the
write scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Body
A required
application/json body.
|Field
|Description
|
cost_estimation_id
string, required
|Completed cost estimation UUID.
|
repos
array of object, required
|Repositories to scan.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Repository URL.
|
repos[].
string, required
|Branch name.
|
repos[].
string
|Repository source. One of
connected,
public, or
upload. Default
connected.
|
target_urls
array of string
|Target URLs for pentest.
|
auth_instructions
string
|Target websites and browser login instructions, including URLs and credentials. At most 2000 characters.
|
custom_context
string
|Custom context for the pentest. At most 2000 characters.
|
context_document_ids
array of string
|Context document UUIDs to include.
Responses
201 Created
|Field
|Description
|
id
string, required
|
task_id
string, required
|
status
string, required
|
message
string, required
402 Payment Required
Insufficient credits.
Next steps
Poll
GET /scans/{id}/status until the status is
completed. Then fetch the findings with
GET /scans/{id}/findings or export them with
GET /scans/{id}/findings/export.