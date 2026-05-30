Trigger a pentest

Starts a pentest of the repositories attached to a completed or partial cost estimation. Pentests run asynchronously: the endpoint returns straight away with a scan id to poll.

Prerequisites

Create a cost estimation with POST /cost-estimations . Wait until the estimation reaches completed or partial status and has a positive total_credits value. Submit the same repositories, branches, and path scope that the estimation included, and keep each repository’s include_paths and exclude_paths the same. Hacktron rejects a pentest whose repository, archive, branch, or path scope doesn’t match the estimate. Make sure your organisation has enough Whitebox credits. The dashboard shows them, as Credits and billing describes. Insufficient credits return 402 Payment Required .

Warning Only one started pentest can claim a cost estimation. To change repositories, archives, branches, or path scope, create a new estimate first.

Request

POST /scans