Authentication

Every request to the Hacktron REST API carries an API key in the X-Api-Key header.

Each key belongs to exactly one organisation, so you never pass an organisation ID alongside it. Each key also declares one or more scopes ( read , write , delete ), which decide the endpoints it can call.

Note To connect an AI assistant such as Claude, Cursor, or Codex instead of calling the API directly, follow the MCP guide. The MCP server accepts one of these API keys or signs you in with OAuth.

Creating an API key

You create API keys in the Hacktron dashboard, and you need the Admin or Owner role in the organisation the key is for.

Sign in to app.hacktron.ai and switch to the organisation the key should belong to. Open Settings, then API keys. Click Create API key. Give the key a name that says what uses it, such as ci-pipeline or backstage-integration . Choose the smallest set of scopes your integration needs. Set an expiration date if you want one. Click Create.

Warning The dashboard shows the full key only once, right after you create it. Copy it into a secret manager straight away. If you lose it, revoke the key and create a new one.

An organisation can have at most 10 active API keys at a time. If you reach the limit, revoke keys you no longer use before you create more.

Key format

A Hacktron API key looks like this:

hacktron_3s9K1sP7m2nXvT8YhLq0ZbW4...

Every key starts with hacktron_ . Hacktron stores the first 12 characters ( hacktron_3s9 here) as a non-secret prefix, so you can recognise a key in your logs and in the dashboard. It never stores the full key, only its SHA-256 hash.

Making authenticated requests

Send the key in the X-Api-Key header on every request:

Terminal window curl https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/scans \ -H "X-Api-Key: hacktron_3s9K1sP7m2nXvT8YhLq0ZbW4..."

Tip Keep API keys out of source control and client-side code. Load them at runtime from environment variables or a secret manager.

Scopes

A key’s scopes decide what it can do. You choose them when you create the key and can’t change them afterwards, so create a new key when you need different scopes.

Scope Grants access to read All GET endpoints: list and read scans, findings, and cost estimations. write Endpoints that change data: trigger scans, create cost estimations, update findings, and add comments. Includes read for the same resources. delete Reserved for future use.

Each endpoint in this reference names the scope it requires. A key without that scope gets 403 Forbidden .

Revoking a key

You can revoke a key at any time in the dashboard, under Settings and then API keys. Revocation is immediate: the next request with that key fails with 401 Unauthorized .

The dashboard’s audit trail keeps revoked keys, with the time each was last used. A revoked key can never be reactivated.

Testing your key

To check that a key works, list scans:

Terminal window curl https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/scans?limit= 1 \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY"

A working key gets HTTP 200 and a JSON body with data , total , page , and limit fields.

Tip You can also try endpoints in the Swagger UI at api.hacktron.ai/docs. Its Authorize button takes an X-Api-Key value and keeps it for the requests that follow.

These are the usual failures: