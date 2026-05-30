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Add finding comment

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Appends a comment to a finding’s triage thread. Comments appear in the dashboard alongside comments from GitHub, Slack, and other integrations.

Request

POST /findings/{id}/comments

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Path parameters

Parameter Description
id
string, required 		Finding UUID or display id (KEY-FD-NUMBER, e.g. HAC-FD-1104).

Body

A required application/json body.

Field Description
comment
string, required 		Comment text. At most 4000 characters.

Responses

201 Created

Field Description
comment_id
string, required
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