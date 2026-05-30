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Add finding comment Coming soon 1 min Coming soon , , , , ,
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Add finding comment
Appends a comment to a finding’s triage thread. Comments appear in the dashboard alongside comments from GitHub, Slack, and other integrations.
Request
POST /findings/{id}/comments
Send an API key
with the
write scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
id
string, required
|Finding UUID or display id (KEY-FD-NUMBER, e.g. HAC-FD-1104).
Body
A required
application/json body.
|Field
|Description
|
comment
string, required
|Comment text. At most 4000 characters.
Responses
201 Created
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|Field
|Description
|
comment_id
string, required
|
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