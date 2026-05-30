Get PR review settings
Copy page
Get PR review settings
Returns the pull request review settings configured for your organisation under Settings in Hacktron:
scm_comments_enabledsays whether reviews post comments and finding details on pull and merge requests.
scm_system_comments_enabledsays whether reviews also post system comments, such as skipped reviews, usage limits, and configuration warnings.
fail_on_severityis the severity at or above which a finding fails the pull request check, or
nullwhen the check never fails.
scan_include_*and
scan_exclude_*choose which pull requests are reviewed, by target branch, label, author, and title keyword.
nullmeans no filter.
A repository’s
.hacktron/config.yaml takes precedence over these defaults. To check whether reviews are on for a repository, read its
prScansEnabled value from
GET /repos.
Request
GET /pr-review-settings
Send an API key
with the
read scope
in the
X-Api-Key header.
Headers
|Parameter
|Description
|
X-Organization-Id
string, required
|Organization ID.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
|
scm_comments_enabled
boolean
|Whether Hacktron publishes comments and finding details to connected source control pull and merge requests.
|
scm_system_comments_enabled
boolean
|Whether Hacktron posts system comments such as skipped reviews, usage limits, and configuration warnings. Defaults to true. Requires scm_comments_enabled.
|
fail_on_severity
string, nullable
|Org-wide default fail_on severity threshold for PR/MR checks. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml fail_on.severity overrides this. Send null to disable. One of
critical,
high,
medium,
low, or
info.
|
scan_include_branches
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default target branch patterns to scan PRs/MRs for (null = all branches). Glob patterns (
*,
**,
?,
{a,b}), case-insensitive. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.branches overrides this.
|
scan_exclude_branches
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default target branch patterns to exclude from PR/MR scans (null = none). Takes precedence over scan_include_branches. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.branches overrides this.
|
scan_include_labels
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default labels to require on PRs/MRs for scanning (null = any). A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.labels overrides this.
|
scan_exclude_labels
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default labels to exclude PR/MR scans for (null = none). Takes precedence over scan_include_labels. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.labels overrides this.
|
scan_include_authors
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default author patterns to require on PRs/MRs for scanning (null = any). Glob patterns (
*,
**,
?,
{a,b}), case-insensitive. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.authors overrides this.
|
scan_exclude_authors
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default author patterns to exclude PR/MR scans for (null = none). Glob patterns (
*,
**,
?,
{a,b}), case-insensitive. Takes precedence over scan_include_authors. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.authors overrides this.
|
scan_include_keywords
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default title keywords to require on PRs/MRs for scanning (null = any). Case-insensitive substring match. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml include.keywords overrides this.
|
scan_exclude_keywords
array of string, nullable
|Org-wide default title keywords to exclude PR/MR scans for (null = none). Case-insensitive substring match. A repo's .hacktron/config.yaml exclude.keywords overrides this.