Returns the pull request review settings configured for your organisation under Settings in Hacktron:

scm_comments_enabled says whether reviews post comments and finding details on pull and merge requests.

scm_system_comments_enabled says whether reviews also post system comments, such as skipped reviews, usage limits, and configuration warnings.

fail_on_severity is the severity at or above which a finding fails the pull request check, or null when the check never fails.

scan_include_* and scan_exclude_* choose which pull requests are reviewed, by target branch, label, author, and title keyword. null means no filter.

A repository’s .hacktron/config.yaml takes precedence over these defaults. To check whether reviews are on for a repository, read its prScansEnabled value from GET /repos .

Request

GET /pr-review-settings