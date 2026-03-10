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List cost estimations

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Returns your organisation’s cost estimations, most recent first. Page through them with offset-based pagination.

Note

Unlike most list endpoints, cost estimations use offset-based pagination (limit and offset) instead of page and limit. Pagination, filtering, and sorting covers the general conventions.

Request

GET /cost-estimations

Send an API key with the read scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Query parameters

Parameter Description
limit
number
offset
number

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
data
array of object, required
data[].id
string, required 		Estimation UUID.
data[].organization_id
string, required 		Organization UUID.
data[].user_id
string, required 		User UUID.
data[].name
string 		Friendly name for this estimation.
data[].task_id
string, required 		Task identifier.
data[].status
string, required 		Estimation status. One of pending, running, completed, partial, or failed.
data[].repos
array of object, required 		Input repositories.
data[].repos[].source
string 		Source type. One of connected, public, or upload.
data[].repos[].repo_url
string 		Repository URL.
data[].repos[].branch
string 		Branch name.
data[].repos[].commit_sha
string 		Resolved commit SHA.
data[].repos[].archive_id
string 		Archive ID (for upload sources).
data[].total_credits
number 		Total estimated credits across all repos.
data[].repo_results
array of object 		Per-repo estimation results.
data[].repo_results[].repo_url
string, required 		Repository URL.
data[].repo_results[].branch
string 		Branch name.
data[].repo_results[].commit_sha
string 		Commit SHA.
data[].repo_results[].status
string, required 		Result status. One of completed or failed.
data[].repo_results[].from_cache
boolean, required 		Whether result was served from cache.
data[].repo_results[].applications
array of object 		Detected applications.
data[].repo_results[].applications[].app_name
string, required 		Application name.
data[].repo_results[].applications[].app_root_path
string, required 		Application root path.
data[].repo_results[].applications[].architecture
string 		Architecture description.
data[].repo_results[].credits
number 		Estimated credits for this repo.
data[].repo_results[].error
string 		Error message (when status is failed).
data[].repo_results[].failure_reason
string 		Structured failure reason. One of unsupported_language or scope_no_match.
data[].repo_results[].unsupported_languages
array of string 		Detected unsupported languages among the top languages.
data[].repo_results[].scoped_file_count
number 		Files that matched the repository's whitebox scope rules, counted on disk before analysis. Absent for unscoped repositories.
data[].error
string 		Error message.
data[].triage_required
boolean, required 		Whether human triage is mandatory for a scan of this estimation (large app, above the predicted-cost threshold). The customer cannot opt out when true.
data[].triage_fee_credits
number, required 		Triage fee in credits (a percentage of the scan base credits) added when triage is enabled.
data[].created_at
string (date-time), required 		Timestamp when estimation was created.
data[].updated_at
string (date-time), required 		Timestamp when estimation was last updated.
total
number, required
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