Automations run on a shared balance of automation credits. Every remediation run, whether you start it from a finding or an automation does, deducts credits for what the run cost when it completes. Replies from the Slack assistant use automation credits too.

Automation credits are organisation-wide. They are separate from Review seats and from Whitebox Scan credits.

How credits work

Keep a balance Tip Every organisation with an active Review subscription starts with $50 in automation credits. Organisation owners can buy credits from Billing, or turn on auto top-up to keep the balance above a threshold they set. The Automation credits card on Billing, with Buy credits and Manage auto top-up Check out Complete any card authentication the purchase needs, such as 3D Secure. The credits are added to the organisation’s balance once the charge succeeds. Runs check the balance A remediation run starts only while the organisation has credits. When the balance runs out, new runs don’t start, and the Billing page shows that automations are paused. Runs deduct on completion Each run’s cost is deducted from the balance once, when the run completes. The cost varies with the size of the run.

Auto top-up

Auto top-up buys credits when the balance drops below a threshold, so your automations keep running without manual purchases.

Set it up on the Billing page, under your automation credit balance:

Setting What it sets Trigger The balance that starts a top-up. Target The balance the top-up buys back up to. It must be above the trigger. Monthly limit An optional cap on how many credits auto top-up may buy each month.

Auto top-up needs a saved payment method, and charges the card on file without an interactive checkout. If a top-up charge fails, your automations stay paused until someone tops up the balance manually or the card issue is resolved.

The Automation credits card on Billing shows the current balance, the credits used in the billing period, the auto top-up status, and a link to run history. Whitebox Scan credits are in a separate account and are never used for automation runs.

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