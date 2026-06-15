Hacktron Terms of Use

1. ABOUT THESE TERMS

1.1. These Terms of Use (the “Terms”) explain how you may access and use websites operated by Hacktron AI Inc. (“Hacktron,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), including hacktron.ai and any text, images, videos, software, documentation links, research posts, reports, forms, downloads, or other content made available through those websites (collectively, the “Hacktron Website”).

These Terms apply between Hacktron and you, the person accessing or using the Hacktron Website, and any company, organization, or other entity on whose behalf you access or use the Hacktron Website (“you” or “your”). If you use the Hacktron Website on behalf of an entity, you represent that you have authority to bind that entity to these Terms.

1.2. Please read these Terms carefully before using the Hacktron Website. By accessing or using the Hacktron Website, you agree to be bound by these Terms. If you do not agree to these Terms, you must stop using the Hacktron Website.

These Terms govern use of the Hacktron Website only. Hacktron products, subscriptions, trials, security assessments, penetration tests, customer portals, and paid services may be governed by separate written agreements, including a Master Services Agreement, order form, data processing addendum, or other applicable terms. If separate terms apply to your use of a Hacktron product or service, those separate terms control for that product or service.

2. USING THE HACKTRON WEBSITE

2.1. The Hacktron Website is made available for lawful business, informational, evaluation, and communication purposes, including learning about Hacktron, reviewing Hacktron materials, contacting us, requesting information, accessing public legal terms, and reading research or product content that we make publicly available.

2.2. As a condition of using the Hacktron Website, you agree not to:

2.2.1. misuse, disrupt, overload, damage, or attack the Hacktron Website, including by knowingly introducing viruses, worms, trojans, logic bombs, denial-of-service traffic, exploit payloads, or other code or material that is malicious or technologically harmful;

2.2.2. attempt to gain unauthorized access to the Hacktron Website, any account, server, computer system, database, network, repository, or infrastructure connected to the Hacktron Website;

2.2.3. use the Hacktron Website in violation of applicable law, regulation, contractual duty, or third-party right;

2.2.4. misrepresent your identity, affiliation, authorization, or relationship with Hacktron or any other person; or

2.2.5. use the Hacktron Website to send spam, phishing, misleading communications, unlawful content, or content that infringes or misappropriates another person’s rights.

2.3. We may prevent, suspend, restrict, rate limit, or terminate your access to the Hacktron Website if we believe you have violated these Terms, applicable law, or any requirement intended to protect the security, availability, integrity, or lawful operation of the Hacktron Website.

3. YOUR PRIVACY AND PERSONAL INFORMATION

Your privacy and personal information are important to us. Personal information that you provide to us, or that we collect through the Hacktron Website, is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy. The Privacy Policy explains what personal information we collect, how and why we use it, how we share it, your rights, and how to contact us with privacy questions.

4. OWNERSHIP, USE, AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS

4.1. The Hacktron Website and the content available on or through it are owned by Hacktron or our licensors. This includes text, images, video, audio, software, code examples, documentation, reports, research, product information, designs, logos, graphics, trademarks, service marks, domain names, and other materials.

4.2. Hacktron and our licensors reserve all intellectual property rights in the Hacktron Website and its content, whether registered or unregistered, anywhere in the world. Except for the limited right to access and view the Hacktron Website for your lawful business or informational use, no right, title, or interest is granted to you.

4.3. You must not copy, modify, adapt, translate, distribute, sell, sublicense, publicly display, publicly perform, create derivative works from, or otherwise exploit the Hacktron Website or its content except as expressly permitted by these Terms, applicable law, an applicable open source or third-party license, or Hacktron’s written permission.

You must not remove, obscure, alter, or attempt to bypass proprietary notices, legal notices, attribution, digital rights controls, access controls, or other security or content protection technology contained in or made available through the Hacktron Website.

Some portions of the Hacktron Website or its content may be subject to open source, community, Creative Commons, or similar license terms. These Terms do not override those separate license terms. Your use of content subject to those licenses is governed by the applicable license.

4.4. “Hacktron,” the Hacktron logo, and related names, marks, and branding are trademarks or service marks of Hacktron. Other trademarks and trade names may also appear on the Hacktron Website. You may not use any Hacktron mark except with our prior written permission or as necessary to make accurate, non-misleading references to Hacktron.

5. ACCURACY OF INFORMATION, AVAILABILITY OF THE SITE, AND DISCLAIMER OF WARRANTIES

5.1. We try to make the Hacktron Website useful, accurate, current, and free from bugs, but we do not promise that it will be. We also do not promise that the Hacktron Website or any content on it will be suitable for your particular purpose or circumstances.

5.2. We may update, suspend, withdraw, restrict, or discontinue all or part of the Hacktron Website at any time.

5.3. Content on the Hacktron Website is provided for general informational purposes and to tell you about Hacktron, our products, our research, security topics, legal terms, events, updates, and other materials that may be of interest. It is not tailored to your specific requirements and does not constitute legal, financial, compliance, procurement, technical, security, or other professional advice. You should use your own independent judgment before relying on any content.

5.4. We try to keep the Hacktron Website available, but we do not promise that it will be available at all times, uninterrupted, secure, error-free, or free from harmful code.

5.5. Any reliance you place on the Hacktron Website or its content is at your own risk. THE HACKTRON WEBSITE AND ITS CONTENT ARE PROVIDED “AS IS” AND “AS AVAILABLE.” TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, HACKTRON DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS, IMPLIED, STATUTORY, OR OTHERWISE, INCLUDING WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, TITLE, NON-INFRINGEMENT, SECURITY, ACCURACY, QUIET ENJOYMENT, AND WARRANTIES ARISING FROM COURSE OF DEALING OR USAGE OF TRADE.

6. USER CONTRIBUTIONS

6.1. The Hacktron Website may include forms, chatbots, comment areas, community features, profile pages, vulnerability submission channels, demo request flows, newsletter signups, or other interactive features that allow users to post, submit, transmit, display, or otherwise provide information, content, or materials to Hacktron or to other users (“User Contributions”).

6.2. Unless a separate written agreement states otherwise, User Contributions are non-confidential and non-proprietary. By providing a User Contribution through the Hacktron Website, you grant Hacktron and its affiliates, successors, and assigns a worldwide, royalty-free, transferable, sublicensable license to use, host, copy, process, reproduce, modify, perform, display, distribute, and disclose that User Contribution as reasonably necessary to operate the Hacktron Website, respond to you, provide requested information, improve Hacktron products and services, maintain security, and comply with legal obligations.

6.3. You represent and warrant that:

6.3.1. you own or control all rights in your User Contributions and have the right to grant the license above; and

6.3.2. your User Contributions comply with these Terms and applicable law.

6.4. You are responsible for your User Contributions, including their legality, reliability, accuracy, appropriateness, and security. Do not submit confidential third-party information, personal information, source code, credentials, secrets, exploit payloads, or sensitive materials unless you are authorized to do so and the submission method is appropriate for that information.

6.5. Hacktron is not responsible or liable to any third party for the content, accuracy, or legality of User Contributions provided by you or any other user of the Hacktron Website.

7. INDEMNITY FROM YOU TO HACKTRON

7.1. To the maximum extent permitted by law, you agree to defend, indemnify, and hold harmless Hacktron and its affiliates, officers, directors, employees, contractors, agents, licensors, and suppliers from and against any claims, liabilities, damages, losses, and expenses, including reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, arising out of or connected with your access to or use of the Hacktron Website, your User Contributions, your violation of these Terms, your violation of applicable law, or your violation of any third-party right.

8. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

8.1. Except to the extent prohibited by applicable law, Hacktron and its affiliates, officers, directors, employees, contractors, agents, licensors, and suppliers will not be liable to you, or to any person claiming through you, for any indirect, incidental, special, consequential, exemplary, punitive, or enhanced damages arising out of or connected with the Hacktron Website, its content, delay or inability to use the Hacktron Website, User Contributions, or these Terms, including loss of profits, revenue, business, data, goodwill, reputation, or anticipated savings, even if Hacktron has been advised of the possibility of such damages.

8.2. Except to the extent resulting from Hacktron’s fraud or willful misconduct, Hacktron’s total aggregate liability for all claims, whether based in contract, tort, negligence, strict liability, statute, or otherwise, arising out of or relating to the Hacktron Website, its content, User Contributions, or these Terms will not exceed USD $100.

9. CHANGES TO THESE TERMS

9.1. We may update these Terms from time to time. Updated Terms will be posted on the Hacktron Website. By continuing to access or use the Hacktron Website after an update is posted, you agree to the updated Terms. You are responsible for reviewing these Terms periodically.

10. DISPUTES

10.1. We aim to handle disputes with you promptly and practically. If you have a concern or dispute relating to the Hacktron Website or these Terms, please contact us at hello@hacktron.ai.

10.2. These Terms are governed by the laws of the State of Delaware, without regard to conflict-of-law rules. If you are located in a jurisdiction that gives you mandatory consumer protections, nothing in these Terms limits those protections to the extent they cannot be waived by contract.

10.3. Subject to any mandatory rights you may have under applicable law, the state and federal courts located in Delaware will have exclusive jurisdiction over disputes arising out of or relating to these Terms or the Hacktron Website, and each party consents to personal jurisdiction and venue in those courts.

11. ACCEPTABLE USE POLICY

11.1. You must not, and must not permit or authorize any third party to:

11.1.1. save, store, archive, scrape, harvest, or create derivative works from any portion of the Hacktron Website except for content that we expressly make available for download, indexing permitted by our robots.txt file, or use otherwise permitted by applicable law or our written permission;

11.1.2. reverse engineer, decompile, disassemble, decode, or otherwise attempt to derive source code, underlying ideas, algorithms, security controls, or non-public functionality from the Hacktron Website except to the extent such restriction is prohibited by applicable law;

11.1.3. use any robot, spider, scraper, crawler, automated tool, manual process, device, software, or routine to access, monitor, copy, interfere with, or extract content from the Hacktron Website for an unauthorized purpose;

11.1.4. upload, download, post, submit, transmit, distribute, facilitate distribution of, or otherwise make available any material through the Hacktron Website that: (i) violates these Terms; (ii) infringes or misappropriates any patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright, privacy, publicity, or other right of any person or entity; (iii) is false, misleading, deceptive, defamatory, harassing, abusive, or unlawful; (iv) contains malicious code, malware, exploit payloads, software viruses, or any files or programs designed to disrupt, damage, limit, interfere with, or gain unauthorized access to any software, hardware, telecommunications equipment, system, data, credential, password, network, or infrastructure; (v) violates the security or integrity of, or disrupts, any Hacktron system, network, software application, or computing device; or (vi) impersonates any person or entity, including Hacktron or any Hacktron affiliate, employee, contractor, or representative; or

11.1.5. use technical, legal, operational, or other means to circumvent these Terms, access controls, usage limits, content protection technology, or security measures used on or in connection with the Hacktron Website.