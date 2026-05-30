Trust
Areas
Controls
Infrastructure security
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Passing: Unique production database authentication enforced The company requires authentication to production datastores to use authorized secure authentication mechanisms, such as unique SSH key.
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Passing: Encryption key access restricted The company restricts privileged access to encryption keys to authorized users with a business need.
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Passing: Unique account authentication enforced The company requires authentication to systems and applications to use unique username and password or authorized Secure Socket Shell (SSH) keys.
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Passing: Production application access restricted System access restricted to authorized access only
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Passing: Production database access restricted The company restricts privileged access to databases to authorized users with a business need.
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Passing: Production OS access restricted The company restricts privileged access to the operating system to authorized users with a business need.
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Passing: Production network access restricted The company restricts privileged access to the production network to authorized users with a business need.
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Passing: Unique network system authentication enforced The company requires authentication to the “production network” to use unique usernames and passwords or authorized Secure Socket Shell (SSH) keys.
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Passing: Remote access MFA enforced The company’s production systems can only be remotely accessed by authorized employees possessing a valid multi-factor authentication (MFA) method.
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Passing: Remote access encrypted enforced The company’s production systems can only be remotely accessed by authorized employees via an approved encrypted connection.
Organizational security
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Passing: Anti-malware technology utilized The company deploys anti-malware technology to environments commonly susceptible to malicious attacks and configures this to be updated routinely, logged, and installed on all relevant systems.
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Passing: Employee background checks performed The company performs background checks on new employees.
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Passing: Confidentiality Agreement acknowledged by employees The company requires employees to sign a confidentiality agreement during onboarding.
Product security
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Passing: Data encryption utilized The company’s datastores housing sensitive customer data are encrypted at rest.
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Passing: Control self-assessments conducted The company performs control self-assessments at least annually to gain assurance that controls are in place and operating effectively. Corrective actions are taken based on relevant findings. If the company has committed to an SLA for a finding, the corrective action is completed within that SLA.
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Passing: Penetration testing performed The company’s penetration testing is performed at least annually. A remediation plan is developed and changes are implemented to remediate vulnerabilities in accordance with SLAs.
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Passing: Vulnerability and system monitoring procedures established The company’s formal policies outline the requirements for the following functions related to IT / Engineering: vulnerability management; system monitoring.
Internal security procedures
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Passing: Cybersecurity insurance maintained The company maintains cybersecurity insurance to mitigate the financial impact of business disruptions.
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Passing: Configuration management system established The company has a configuration management procedure in place to ensure that system configurations are deployed consistently throughout the environment.
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Passing: SOC 2 – System Description Complete a description of your system for Section III of the audit report
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Passing: Whistleblower policy established The company has established a formalized whistleblower policy, and an anonymous communication channel is in place for users to report potential issues or fraud concerns.
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Passing: Board oversight briefings conducted The company’s board of directors or a relevant subcommittee is briefed by senior management at least annually on the state of the company’s cybersecurity and privacy risk. The board provides feedback and direction to management as needed.
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Passing: Board charter documented The company’s board of directors has a documented charter that outlines its oversight responsibilities for internal control.
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Passing: Board expertise developed The company’s board members have sufficient expertise to oversee management’s ability to design, implement and operate information security controls. The board engages third-party information security experts and consultants as needed.
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Passing: Board meetings conducted The company’s board of directors meets at least annually and maintains formal meeting minutes. The board includes directors that are independent of the company.
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Passing: System changes externally communicated The company notifies customers of critical system changes that may affect their processing.
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Passing: Roles and responsibilities specified Roles and responsibilities for the design, development, implementation, operation, maintenance, and monitoring of information security controls are formally assigned in job descriptions and/or the Roles and Responsibilities policy.
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Passing: Support system available The company has an external-facing support system in place that allows users to report system information on failures, incidents, concerns, and other complaints to appropriate personnel.
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Passing: System changes communicated The company communicates system changes to authorized internal users.
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Passing: Access requests required The company ensures that user access to in-scope system components is based on job role and function or requires a documented access request form and manager approval prior to access being provisioned.
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Passing: Company commitments externally communicated The company’s security commitments are communicated to customers in Master Service Agreements (MSA) or Terms of Service (TOS).
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Passing: External support resources available The company provides guidelines and technical support resources relating to system operations to customers.
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Passing: Service description communicated The company provides a description of its products and services to internal and external users.
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Passing: Risk assessment objectives specified The company specifies its objectives to enable the identification and assessment of risk related to the objectives.
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Passing: Risks assessments performed The company’s risk assessments are performed at least annually. As part of this process, threats and changes (environmental, regulatory, and technological) to service commitments are identified and the risks are formally assessed. The risk assessment includes a consideration of the potential for fraud and how fraud may impact the achievement of objectives.
Data and privacy
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Passing: Customer data deleted upon leaving The company purges or removes customer data containing confidential information from the application environment, in accordance with best practices, when customers leave the service.
Reports
Subprocessors
Data
Hacktron collects customer personally identifiable information and credit card information. It doesn’t collect personal health information.