Passing: Cybersecurity insurance maintained The company maintains cybersecurity insurance to mitigate the financial impact of business disruptions.

Passing: Configuration management system established The company has a configuration management procedure in place to ensure that system configurations are deployed consistently throughout the environment.

Passing: SOC 2 – System Description Complete a description of your system for Section III of the audit report

Passing: Whistleblower policy established The company has established a formalized whistleblower policy, and an anonymous communication channel is in place for users to report potential issues or fraud concerns.

Passing: Board oversight briefings conducted The company’s board of directors or a relevant subcommittee is briefed by senior management at least annually on the state of the company’s cybersecurity and privacy risk. The board provides feedback and direction to management as needed.

Passing: Board charter documented The company’s board of directors has a documented charter that outlines its oversight responsibilities for internal control.

Passing: Board expertise developed The company’s board members have sufficient expertise to oversee management’s ability to design, implement and operate information security controls. The board engages third-party information security experts and consultants as needed.

Passing: Board meetings conducted The company’s board of directors meets at least annually and maintains formal meeting minutes. The board includes directors that are independent of the company.

Passing: System changes externally communicated The company notifies customers of critical system changes that may affect their processing.

Passing: Roles and responsibilities specified Roles and responsibilities for the design, development, implementation, operation, maintenance, and monitoring of information security controls are formally assigned in job descriptions and/or the Roles and Responsibilities policy.

Passing: Support system available The company has an external-facing support system in place that allows users to report system information on failures, incidents, concerns, and other complaints to appropriate personnel.

Passing: System changes communicated The company communicates system changes to authorized internal users.

Passing: Access requests required The company ensures that user access to in-scope system components is based on job role and function or requires a documented access request form and manager approval prior to access being provisioned.

Passing: Company commitments externally communicated The company’s security commitments are communicated to customers in Master Service Agreements (MSA) or Terms of Service (TOS).

Passing: External support resources available The company provides guidelines and technical support resources relating to system operations to customers.

Passing: Service description communicated The company provides a description of its products and services to internal and external users.

Passing: Risk assessment objectives specified The company specifies its objectives to enable the identification and assessment of risk related to the objectives.