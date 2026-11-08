Edits a threat model or a Markdown or text context document in place, as the editor in Hacktron does. Send edits , append , or both. You need the member role or above.

Each of up to 20 edits replaces its old_text with new_text , in order. old_text must appear exactly once in the document as GET /context-documents/{id} returns it.

replaces its with , in order. must appear exactly once in the document as returns it. append adds Markdown at the end of the document, after a blank line.

adds Markdown at the end of the document, after a blank line. Edits to a threat model are kept as your team’s own, so later syncs leave those lines alone.

A request whose edits change nothing returns 400 Bad Request , and so does a document over 2 MB, which you edit in Hacktron instead. If the document changes while the edit is applied, for example by a threat model sync, the API returns 409 Conflict . Read the document again and redo the edit.

Request

POST /context-documents/{id}/edit

Send an API key with the write scope in the X-Api-Key header.

Request curl -X POST "https://api.hacktron.ai/v1/context-documents/<id>/edit" \ -H "X-Api-Key: $HACKTRON_API_KEY" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "edits": [ { "old_text": "fetches only public http and https URLs", "new_text": "fetches only public https URLs" } ], "append": "## Accepted risks



Previews of redirecting URLs follow at most three redirects." }' Response 200 OK { "id" : "5e6f7a8b-9c0d-4e1f-8a2b-3c4d5e6f7a8b" , "name" : "Link previews: security decisions" , "kind" : "document" , "updated_at" : "2026-11-08T10:20:44.000Z" , "readable" : true }

Path parameters

Parameter Description id

string, required

Body

A required application/json body.

Field Description edits

array of object Replacements, applied in order. edits[]. old_text

string, required Text to replace; it must appear exactly once in the document. edits[]. new_text

string, required Replacement text; empty deletes old_text. append

string Markdown to add at the end of the document.

Responses

200 OK

Field Description id

string (uuid), required name

string, required kind

string, required One of threat_model , application_threat_model , or document . updated_at

string (date-time), required readable

boolean, required Whether the content is text this API returns; PDFs open in Hacktron.

400 Bad Request

A replacement’s text isn’t in the document exactly once, the edits change nothing, or the document isn’t text.

409 Conflict

The document changed while the edit was applied, such as by a threat model sync; read it again and redo the edit.