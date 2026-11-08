Edit a context document
Edits a threat model or a Markdown or text context document in place, as the editor in Hacktron does. Send
edits,
append, or both. You need the member role or above.
- Each of up to 20
editsreplaces its
old_textwith
new_text, in order.
old_textmust appear exactly once in the document as
GET /context-documents/{id}returns it.
appendadds Markdown at the end of the document, after a blank line.
- Edits to a threat model are kept as your team’s own, so later syncs leave those lines alone.
A request whose edits change nothing returns
400 Bad Request, and so does a document over 2 MB, which you edit in Hacktron instead. If the document changes while the edit is applied, for example by a threat model sync, the API returns
409 Conflict. Read the document again and redo the edit.
Request
POST /context-documents/{id}/edit
Send an API key with the
write scope in the
X-Api-Key header.
Path parameters
|Parameter
|Description
id
string, required
Body
A required
application/json body.
|Field
|Description
edits
array of object
|Replacements, applied in order.
edits[].
string, required
|Text to replace; it must appear exactly once in the document.
edits[].
string, required
|Replacement text; empty deletes old_text.
append
string
|Markdown to add at the end of the document.
Responses
200 OK
|Field
|Description
id
string (uuid), required
name
string, required
kind
string, required
|One of
threat_model,
application_threat_model, or
document.
updated_at
string (date-time), required
readable
boolean, required
|Whether the content is text this API returns; PDFs open in Hacktron.
400 Bad Request
A replacement’s text isn’t in the document exactly once, the edits change nothing, or the document isn’t text.
409 Conflict
The document changed while the edit was applied, such as by a threat model sync; read it again and redo the edit.