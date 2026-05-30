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List malware feed Coming soon 1 min Coming soon , , , , ,
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List malware feed
Returns entries from the known-malware feed, which Hacktron uses to generate the package sitemap. Page through the feed with the
limit and
offset query parameters.
This is a public endpoint.
Request
GET /hfw/osv/feed
This endpoint takes no API key.
Query parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|
limit
number
|Default
200. At least 1. At most 500.
|
offset
number
|Default
0. At least 0.
Responses
200 OK
[↓] [↑] [enter] to visit
|Field
|Description
|
total
number
|
|
results
array of object, required
|
|
results[].ecosystem
string, required
|
|
results[].package
string, required
|
|
results[].versions
array of string, required
|
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