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List malware feed

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Returns entries from the known-malware feed, which Hacktron uses to generate the package sitemap. Page through the feed with the limit and offset query parameters.

This is a public endpoint.

Request

GET /hfw/osv/feed

This endpoint takes no API key.

Query parameters

Parameter Description
limit
number 		Default 200. At least 1. At most 500.
offset
number 		Default 0. At least 0.

Responses

200 OK

Field Description
total
number
results
array of object, required
results[].ecosystem
string, required
results[].package
string, required
results[].versions
array of string, required
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